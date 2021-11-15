Increased efforts to sustain beautification at Midtown

UTD’s McDermott Library is one of the most popular places to study on campus. For incoming college freshmen, it is one of the highlights of the campus tour. Its four floors hold hundreds of students every week and serve not only as a place to study and do homework but as a space for students to come together. Yet, for all the value that the student body seems to place on the library, there is no other word to describe it than “ugly.” Built in the 1970s, it is a classic example of Brutalist architecture with its thick concrete walls and box-like shape.

