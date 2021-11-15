Increased efforts to sustain beautification at Midtown
By Maddie Shaw
thesoutherneronline.com
5 days ago
The smell of fresh paint and trimmed grass greets the students of Midtown after construction and renovations occurred. With its recent renovations, including the addition of a new building and parking lot, Midtown has made advances in the beautification of the campus. Improvements from previous renovations such as art pieces and...
HOUSTON – WoodmenLife members in Houston recently completed a Beautification/Clean-Up project as part of the organization’s Giving Together program. Sales Representative, Que Chandler, along with Regional Sales Manager, Steve Young, decided to do some work around the Joe Brigance Memorial Park. For this project, they recruited volunteers from the community...
UTD’s McDermott Library is one of the most popular places to study on campus. For incoming college freshmen, it is one of the highlights of the campus tour. Its four floors hold hundreds of students every week and serve not only as a place to study and do homework but as a space for students to come together. Yet, for all the value that the student body seems to place on the library, there is no other word to describe it than “ugly.” Built in the 1970s, it is a classic example of Brutalist architecture with its thick concrete walls and box-like shape.
Students, staff and families are coming together at West Orange High School to help clean up the campus. The WOHS PTSO is inviting locals to come out for Beautification Day on Saturday, Nov. 13. The event is a great opportunity for students to earn community service hours and for West...
In 2017, after recognizing that campus buildings and spaces contribute to 80% of the University’s carbon footprint, Northwestern committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. However, some students and professors say the University still has a long way to go to reduce the environmental impact of campus buildings. Environmental Sciences...
Be a part of Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30 by supporting The Strawbridge Lake Beautification Committee so they may continue their efforts in improving the beauty and amenities offered at Strawbridge Lake. For the past four years, the SLBC has funded a yearly lake edge cleanup, and as 2022 approaches,...
In addition to amending the city’s personnel manual, the Pacific Board of Aldermen on Tuesday voted unanimously to disband the city’s beautification committee, heard a report on the 2021 Pacific Rodeo and was informed of a new hire in the police department. The beautification committee was a group of citizens...
YOUNGSTOWN – Youngstown CityScape recognized 11 projects in the city Thursday at its 15th annual beautification awards ceremony. “Each year, we recognize the effort and the pride that people put into their property and highlight the best of our community,” said Sharon Letson, executive director of Youngstown CityScape. “It may be a multi-million-dollar development or simply an exceptionally beautiful garden in a residential neighborhood, but we want to salute the range of efforts being made.”
The Community Beautification Committee has released this year's annual Christmas Ornament. This year's ornament is being dedicated to the Missouri Bicentennial and depicts an outline of the state with a star over Fredericktown. Missouri will celebrate its 200th anniversary as a state this December. Ornaments may be purchased at Country...
Community Appearance Commission recognizes 2021 Beautification Award winners. The Community Appearance Commission recognized three recipients of the 2021 Beautification Awards at a reception on Monday, November 15, at 6 p.m. in the Atrium at City Hall, located at 76 North Center Street. The Commission annually accepts nominations from the community...
The lobby of Beacon OHSS at 701 E Tudor in Anchorage, yet to be decorated at this stage of the move-in. Businesses looking for a one-stop shop for occupational health and safety solutions must look in a different spot to find Beacon OHSS. Alaska’s leading provider of safety, training, and occupational medicine has moved from its old headquarters near downtown Anchorage to a midtown location at 701 East Tudor Road, near Old Seward Highway.
Marshall Fundamental School expresses a Huge Thank You to over 70 students, 40 parent and community volunteers, as well as a few administrative and custodial staff who came to campus on Saturday for the PTSA’s Campus Beautification Day!. These wonderful volunteers came together and worked hard…Cleaning, Painting, Sanding & Constructing,...
The owners of Aegir Brewing have something to toast after the Nov. 15 Elk River Economic Development Authority meeting. Brothers Tim and Jeremy Jones were awarded the 2021 Beautification Award for the renovation of a building in an Elk River industrial park at 19050 Industrial Blvd. NW. Brent O’Neil, the...
WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $50 million in combined funds into healthcare and infrastructure projects to help Moab and surrounding communities. “Rural Americans need emergency response, hospitals and medical facilities, and USDA’s loans and grants invest in critical infrastructure to make that possible,” Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl […]
Can a school become a tool of the prison? This is an absurd question to most, as the differences between kids and criminals could not seem greater. In public imagination, childhood should be the ultimate time of carefree existence. So, what happens when the places they exist in mirror the worst parts of our society?
The Saint Louis-based real estate company, Pier Property Group, announced on Oct. 28 that an urban-style Target will be part of the $60 million mixed-use apartment building in Midtown. The Edwin, as this project is called, is located within the 400-acre redevelopment area that is guided by SLU and SSM Health through the St. Louis Midtown Redevelopment Corporation (SLMRC).
Recycling continues to grow in the Hoosier state. The Governor’s Office says in 2015, the statewide recycling rate was 12%. In 2020, that number grew to 20%. Additionally, Indiana diverted more than one million tons of recyclables from landfills in 2020. Paper and cardboard represented the largest amount, followed by glass. Governor Eric Holcomb issued a proclamation declaring November 15 America Recycles Day in the State of Indiana. In partnership with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), the Proclamation recognizes the 24th America Recycles Day, which is a nationally recognized day for businesses, government agencies, and individuals to consider the importance of recycling. A news release said more than half of Indiana’s waste goes to landfills or incinerators instead of being recycled, and America Recycles Day is an opportunity for Hoosiers to increase their recycling efforts and commit to reducing waste, making recycling an everyday habit, and buying recycled products.
Last Saturday, something amazing happened in Montecito. A community got on its feet and spread care and love into the world. It was Beautification Day — and the impact was powerful. The day unfolded with two ensemble casts that had never rehearsed together taking on two big projects. The first...
Comments / 0