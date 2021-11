The U.S. Olympic Team Curling Trials continued Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska, with both the men and women seeing action throughout the day. There were three featured matchups for Day 2: on the women's side, Team Strouse vs. Team Peterson in the morning and Team Christensen vs. Team Sinclair in the evening, and on the men's side, an afternoon duel between Team Ruohonen vs. Team Dropkin.

OMAHA, NE ・ 7 DAYS AGO