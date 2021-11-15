ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pre-registration for Optional Student Screening Testing

 5 days ago

Pre-registration for optional COVID-19 screening testing for students begins this week. Parents and guardians may pre-register their child(ren)and provide consent using the LTS secure online portal. If you do not want your child...

The Daily

Thousands of students yet to submit proof of vaccination, will face holds on winter registration

A week after the Oct. 29 deadline to submit proof of vaccination against COVID-19, 91% of UW students have verified they are vaccinated, according to UW’s official COVID-19 case tracking dashboard. The remaining 9% — or approximately 4,000 students — will be ineligible to register for winter quarter classes until they submit vaccination verification or request an exemption.
SEATTLE, WA
Sentinel

Masks optional for MCSD students, staff

LEWISTOWN — Masks will be optional for students and staff of Mifflin County School District moving forward. According to a correspondence to parents through the school district’s Skylert messaging system, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania issued a ruling written by Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon that voids the Face Covering Order for schools in Pennsylvania that was issued by PA Acting Secretary of Health Allison Beam on Aug. 31.
LEWISTOWN, PA
NBC12

Henrico school leaders to discuss COVID-19 screening, testing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Henrico will discuss funding for COVID-19 testing in schools during a work session today. The board will review more than $1.1 million in grant funding that would support testing through the Virginia School Screening Testing For Assurance Program (VISSTA). The program aims...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond County Daily Journal

School system considers COVID-testing options

HAMLET — The Richmond County Board of Education unanimously approved a potential plan for future COVID-19 testing in the school system. Director of Student Services Dr. Wendy Jordan said they’re exploring, and are in the preparation phase for, potential testing options. RCS officials have been in contact with Raleigh-based testing vendor MAKO Medical Laboratories, which Scotland County currently uses for their testing services.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

OCPS makes masks optional for students, visitors

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement Thursday, Orange County Public Schools said masks will now be optional for students in district buildings and vehicles. “Parent notes are no longer required and staff will no longer monitor face mask compliance,” the district tweeted. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WKRN News 2

CDC advisers support expanding COVID-19 vaccine boosters to all adults

The Food and Drug Administration’s decision stands to simplify what has been a confusing list of who’s eligible for a booster: Now, anyone 18 or older can choose either a Pfizer or Moderna booster six months after their last dose, regardless of which vaccine they had first. The move came after about a dozen states had started offering boosters to all adults on their own.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Health
Public Health
101 WIXX

Masks To Be Optional For Elementary Students In West De Pere

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Elementary students in the West De Pere School District will have the option of wearing masks beginning next month. In a decision announced Thursday, the district says it will transition to optional masking for grades 4K-6 on Dec. 17. The transition applies to students at 4K sites, students who attend Westwood and Hemlock Creek elementary schools and students who attend the district’s Intermediate School.
DE PERE, WI
IFLScience

Mystery Deadly Tropical Disease Outbreak In US Linked To Walmart Aromatherapy Spray

A mysterious outbreak of a tropical disease typically found in Southeast Asia recently broke out in the US and left health officials stumped. After some snooping around, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now revealed that the outbreak may be linked to a rare bacteria found in an aromatherapy room spray sold in Walmart, which has now been recalled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Washington

Montgomery County Schools Update Testing, Quarantine Options

Montgomery County Public Schools has updated its COVID-19 quarantine guidance again in an effort to keep more children in class. The Maryland school district introduced three modified quarantine options on Thursday that would allow students to stay in school after being exposed to a student who tests positive for COVID-19. The options apply in cases where both students were wearing masks during the exposure.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
KMIZ ABC 17 News

All adults in Missouri now able to get COVID-19 booster shots

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missourians 18 years or older are now eligible to get a COVID-19 booster vaccine. The state health department amended orders Friday to authorize a single booster dose for adults. Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized and endorsed the boosters Friday. Fully vaccinated The post All adults in Missouri now able to get COVID-19 booster shots appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Friday more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19. Data from the state health department shows 7,310 cases of the virus were found through the use of PCR tests. Missouri's daily average for the testing method is 1,045 cases. Antigen testing in Missouri found 5,112 new The post FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Missouri Independent

Reporting change adds almost 2,800 COVID-19 deaths to Missouri total

Missouri’s COVID-19 death toll increased by more than 20 percent Thursday afternoon, to more than 15,000 fatalities. The 2,771 deaths added to the report aren’t news to local health departments. They have been frustrated for months by the Department of Health and Senior Services’ unwillingness to recognize deaths where the patient’s diagnosis was confirmed by […] The post Reporting change adds almost 2,800 COVID-19 deaths to Missouri total appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
AFP

Covid significantly raises risk of stillbirth: US study

The risk of stillbirth is about twice as high for women with Covid compared to those without, and grew to about quadruple during the period when the Delta variant became dominant, a large US government study said Friday. The analysis, carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was based on more than 1.2 million deliveries between March 2020 and September 2021 from a large US hospital database. Overall, stillbirths were highly rare, accounting for 0.65 percent or 8,154 deliveries. But, after using statistical methods to account for the effect of other variables that might bias the result, stillbirths were 1.47 times more common among Covid-positive mothers pre-Delta, 4.04 times higher after, and 1.90 times higher overall.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Buffalo News

Erie, Niagara still mulling test-to-stay option

Allison Weller's daughter is out of school for her third quarantine since the beginning of the school year. "It's horrible," Weller said. The test-to-stay procedure would require students who wish to avoid quarantine to test negative for Covid-19 in a rapid test each day for seven days after potential exposure to an infected individual.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Independent Record

Know your COVID testing options

With all of the attention given to getting Montanans vaccinated, there’s one part of our getting-back-to-normal strategy that is frequently overlooked: COVID-19 testing. Testing is a critical part of our ability to separate the standard cold from early symptoms of a highly contagious and potentially serious disease — especially for the unvaccinated. That knowledge allows us to remain at work, travel freely and safely gather with friends and family.
PUBLIC HEALTH

