Biz briefs

La Porte, IN

 4 days ago

La PORTE — BOSS Industries, LLC, has announced the acquisition of the commercial assets...

clarkstonnews.com

Local biz stays in-house with new president

Chase Plastics Services, Inc. announced last month the appointment of Kevin Chase (top right), president of Chase Plastics, to chief executive officer, and Clarkston resident Adam Paulson (top left), vice president of operations, to the role of president, effective January 1, 2022. The changes reflect a thoughtful and strategic approach...
CLARKSTON, MI
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
Local
Indiana Business
City
Business
Sourcing Journal

Peru Textiles Focuses on Value to Drive Post-Pandemic Recovery

Following a challenging pandemic period for the global garment industry, Peru’s apparel sector is bouncing back. Exports are up over 2020, and according to Mario Ocharan, director of export promotion at trade and tourism organization PromPeru, the nation expects shipments to meet or exceed 2019 levels. In a chat with Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman, Ocharan and Rizal Bragagnini, executive director, Peru Textiles Exporters Association, spoke to the state of Peru’s textile trade and the role that the garment industry is playing in Covid-19 recovery. While the U.S. remains a significant export market for Peru, representing about half of all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
keysweekly.com

BIZ FEATURE: ISLAMORADA BOUTIQUE EXPANDS TO KEY LARGO

Ready for the season of gift-giving? For some, it’s not just buying gifts for loved ones, friends and coworkers. At Olive Morada, it’s not uncommon to bring home some goods for yourself. Olive Morada was established in 2013, and in August 2018, White and a friend decided to purchase the...
KEY LARGO, FL
accountingtoday.com

Avoid these small-biz bookkeeping mistakes

When times get tough, the tough get going. While the COVID-19 pandemic led to the demise of some small businesses, the uncertainty sparked a wave of entrepreneurial spirit in many, spurring the launch of an unprecedented number of new ones. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 4.4 million...
SMALL BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

AGI Denim Debuts Industry 4.0 Vision with Smart Spinning Mill

What does the optimal modern denim factory look like? For Pakistani mill AGI Denim, the answer is a safe, sustainable, efficient production floor powered by data. The mill is undergoing a multi-year investment project to bring its Industry 4.0 concept to life through new, green buildings. In the third quarter of 2021, the company began manufacturing in a newly built LEED-certified spinning facility—the first spinning mill to have this designation in Pakistan. The factory is conveniently located in an industrial area of Karachi, less than 10 miles away from Karachi International Airport and the heart of the major city. It’s also...
BUSINESS

