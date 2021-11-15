People and Business News — 11/21

PHASTAR announced the appointment of Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer. Science 37 announced Elisa Cascade has joined the company and its senior executive team as Chief Product Officer. Additionally, Chris Ceppi has...
Social Security is getting a big change this year -- in fact, the largest one in almost four decades. See: Social Security Payment Schedule 2022 -- What Dates to Watch Out For Find: How to Refinance a...
NOTTINGHAM, MD—CVS Health on Thursday announced that the retail pharmacy chain will close around 300 stores over the next three years. The company says it has been evaluating changes in population, consumer buying patterns, and future health needs to ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business. “Our retail stores …
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP/PRNewswire) – FERMWORX, LLC, a specialty fermentation company that produces high-quality biopolymers and bio-based fermentation products in the United States, today announced it has completed a corporate rebranding process and a new website, www.fermworx.com. FERMWORX is positioning itself to be a leading provider of fermentation products to partners in biotech, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food, chemical […]
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack recently announced that a $700 stimulus check would be issued as a competitive grant. In order to assist workers in the meatpacking industry and farmers with safety costs and health issues caused by the pandemic, the Farm and Food Workers Relief grant program was created.
Despite the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego's annual five-year financial outlook released Friday forecasts the city's general fund revenues will return to pre-pandemic levels by Fiscal Year 2023 and exceed them the next year.
Louisiana sends a message that the state government isn’t interested in doing business with banks that won’t lend to gun makers. The State Bond Commission backed out of a deal with JP Morgan over the bank’s policy against loans to…
Gas prices are up by more than 50% since the start of the year. President Biden has asked the FTC to investigate oil companies for possible price gouging. In case you hadn't noticed, gas prices are way up. Since the beginning of 2021, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States has risen by more than 52%, hitting $3.42 on Friday, according to data from GasBuddy.com. And over in Washington, D.C., President Biden wants U.S. regulators to take a long, hard look at oil companies to see whether some of that surge is being caused by price gouging.
Spirit Airlines starts Fort Myers-Manchester service. The Lee County Port Authority has welcomed Spirit Airlines’ new nonstop service to Manchester, New Hampshire, at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW). Spirit will inaugurate its first nonstop flights between Manchester (MHT) and Fort Myers (RSW) today and operate the service four times weekly.
Nov 19 (Reuters) - Stellantis NV (STLA.MI) will require all U.S. salaried non-represented employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 5, the automaker said on Friday, as it prepares for a phased reopening of its U.S. offices next year. Nearly 80% of its salaried U.S. workforce self-reported that...
NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Policyholders are starting to pull back from digital channels as the COVID-19 pandemic eases and revert to in-person ways to file insurance claims, a senior executive at Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN.S) told the Reuters Connected Claims USA event this week. The move, according to...
