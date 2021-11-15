ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Watch: 'The Beauty of Denis Villeneuve' Cinematography Highlights

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"We're so bounded by time, by its order. But now I am not so sure I believe in beginnings and endings." There's a lovely new video on YouTube to watch titled "The Beauty of Denis Villeneuve." It's made by a French movie lover who runs a YT channel called "The Beauty...

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

Related
heroichollywood.com

Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Two’ Will Start Filming July 2022

Dune producer Mary Parent revealed when Denis Villeneuve’s sequel will begin filming. After a successful opening and plenty of positive reviews, it has been confirmed that director Denis Villeneuve will get to make Dune: Part Two. The official announcement from Legendary also came with a release date of October 20, 2023. Given the 2023 release date, it was expected that filming on the sequel would start sometime next year.
MOVIES
miamistudent.net

Denis Villeneuve delivers dynastic space drama in “Dune”

When I first read “Dune," it took me two tries. Frank Herbert’s space opera defined a genre and changed science fiction forever, but I’m not kidding myself — it’s a dense book. I loved it, though, and I love Denis Villeneuve. So when I heard the “Arrival” director would take...
MOVIES
buchtelite.com

“Dune” Review: Denis Villeneuve Sets the Bar for Modern Day Science Fiction Films Once Again

Disclaimer: I am writing this review as someone who has read the original novels “Dune,” “Dune Messiah” and “Children of Dune” by Frank Herbert. “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) that is destined to be the next head of House Atreides while also being gifted with great powers. His family and future are threatened by House Harkonnen leader Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Starsgard) after moving to the sand planet of Arrakis. “Dune” also features the star-packed cast of Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and Zendaya.
SCIENCE
wgaeast.org

Episode 62: Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Host Geri Cole is joined by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve—two-thirds of the writing team behind DUNE—to discuss the challenges of writing a story that serves two audiences, relearning the lesson of focusing on the human element in science fiction, and just how much coffee it takes for three masters of filmmaking to collaborate on the script of DUNE (spoiler alert… it’s a lot).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greig Fraser
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Roger Deakins
Person
Bradford Young
No Film School

Enjoy Denis Villeneuve Raving About 'Lawrence of Arabia' for Three Minutes

Is there a particular movie that just changed who you are or fundamentally changed the way you see cinema?. For director Denis Villeneuve, that movie was Lawrence of Arabia. As we see clips from sci-fi epic Dune and his past works, it's easy to see how a movie like this could have such an impact on the director.
MOVIES
williamsrecord.com

Review: With ‘Dune’, Villeneuve adapts the ‘unadaptable’

A thundering voice rumbles in an alien language: “Dreams are messages from the deep.” The audience suddenly faces a shot of an endless desert plane, the hazy sky the same shade as the sand beneath, lit only by a pale sunrise. The air glimmers with heat and glitters with melange. This opening line, coupled with the sweeping desert-scape, establishes the recurring themes and aesthetics of the long-awaited sci-fi thriller, Dune.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Dune’s Denis Villeneuve & Mary Parent On Realism In Their Sci-Fi Epic “To Get The Power Of Nature” – Contenders L.A.

Dune co-writer, director and producer Denis Villeneuve and producer Mary Parent joined Deadline on Sunday on Warner Bros’ panel for the sci-fi epic at the Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event at the DGA Theater. “It all started, obviously, with Frank Herbert writing a seminal piece of work,” said Parent. “I think it was around 2013 when myself and my fellow producer Cale Boyter started chasing the rights.” After waiting years for the rights to be secured, Parent “read an article that it was Denis’ dream to make the film.” “It was the fastest meeting of my life, it was like 45...
MOVIES
First Showing

Watch: Pixar's Experimental Short 'Automaton' Made by the FX Team

Pixar is getting even more experimental with something entirely different. Automaton is a 4-minute short film from the Pixar Effects team, using some of their own tools and Houdini 3D to make this mesmerizing creation. Pixar describes it as "a poetic interlude between a reality and an abstraction" - which doesn't really explain much. But there's more in an interview with director Krzysztof Rost last year. He says, "I wanted the main character to be a reality, a nature at its purest and seek out the hidden mystery behind its power of never ending process of destruction and creation, thus Automaton." He was also inspired by the filmmaking of Terence Malick & Michelangelo Antonioni: "In their films shots of landscape or a natural phenomena create this transcendental juxtaposition with human protagonists, almost [a] spiritual experience." There's nothing more to add other than you just have to watch this for yourself and see what you make of it. Enjoy.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinematography#Video Game#French#Yt#Tv
Empire

Dune Spoiler Interview: Denis Villeneuve On The Ending, Paul’s Dreams, And What’s Coming In Part Two

Contains spoilers for Dune: Part One – but no major book spoilers. After spending much of the past two years in our own homes, Denis Villeneuve gave us all what we needed. With the arrival of his cinematic adaptation of Dune (tackling the first half of Frank Herbert’s sprawling sci-fi novel), the filmmaker took audiences on a thrilling trip to desert planet Arrakis for an adventure packed with Spice, sandworms, and subterfuge. From its mind-blowing sense of scale, to its epic story, and incredible performances from the entire cast – including Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson’s Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac’s Duke Leto, and an array of favourites from Jason Momoa’s Duncan Idaho to Zendaya’s Chani – it’s an instant sci-fi masterpiece.
MOVIES
First Showing

Riz Ahmed Goes On the Run in Full Trailer for Sci-Fi Film 'Encounter'

"I'm heading out on another secret mission." Amazon has debuted the full-length official trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller called Encounter, the second feature film directed by the award-winning British filmmaker Michael Pearce after he made Beast previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Toronto and London Film Festivals. A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from an "unhuman" extraterrestrial threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind. Encounter stars Riz Ahmed in the lead role, with Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan, and Aditya Geddada. I wish this film was better, as there's strong potential with Ahmed and the concept, but it doesn't amount to much. Forgettable sci-fi. Even this trailer is not that great, not much to work with.
MOVIES
International Business Times

'Dune 2' To Explore 'Space-Travelling'; Director Denis Villeneuve Reveals Sequel Details

"Dune" director Denis Villeneuve says the sequel to the sci-fi movie will explore space traveling. The 54-year-old director told Empire magazine that throughout the first installment he "tried to keep all the space-traveling as mysterious as possible, like almost bringing some kind of mysticism or sacred relationship with that part of the movie."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tasteofcinema.com

All 10 Denis Villeneuve Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

Following his latest film, Denis Villeneuve has officially entered the minds of casual audiences and dived right into the discussion for the most sought-out auteur in the business. Granted, Dune might be the introduction to his work for millions of viewers, but in his sci-fi epic, Villeneuve is merely reaping the benefits of more than a decades’ worth of filmmaking of the highest order.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Dune's Denis Villeneuve Explains Why He Saved A Fan-Favorite Character For Part Two

Like the original novel penned by Frank Herbert and the film adaptation directed by David Lynch, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune boasted a stacked ensemble cast. However, unlike Lynch’s Dune, Villeneuve’s version only chronicled the first half of Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi tale, and as such there were a handful characters who weren’t present for the movie that premiered in theaters and on HBO Max last month. This included Feyd-Rautha, nephew of the malevolent Baron Harkonnen, but Dune fans needn’t worry, as Villeneuve has confirmed that Feyd will appear in Dune: Part Two.
MOVIES
First Showing

A Boy Carries the Last Reels of Film in 'Last Words' Sci-Fi Film Trailer

"These people… They still believed." Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official US trailer for an indie sci-fi drama titled Last Words, an Italian production with multiple languages. It was initially chosen as a 2020 Cannes Film Festival premiere last year before the festival was cancelled. It showed at a few other festivals, and is finally getting a US release on VOD in December. It is 2085. A young man, one of the few survivors of the human community of old, embarks on a long voyage to find others. He carries an enigmatic treasure: multiple reels of film, all bearing the inscription "Cineteca di Bologna". In the ruins of the cinemathèque, he encounters Shakespeare. The projection of the last fragments of films, provides the old man a renewed will to live while the boy discovers the meaning of shared joy. The journey to Athens now includes the dream of making a camera to film the last moments of humanity. Starring Kalipha Touray as Kal, joined by Nick Nolte as Shakespeare, Charlotte Rampling, Alba Rohrwacher, Stellan Skarsgård, Maryam d'Abo, and Silvia Calderoni. This looks like it's both a pandemic + climate change film, showing us how much the power of watching films together can bring us hope even when there is nothing left. I really want to see this.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Explains Why Part 2 Will Be ‘Amazing’

Dune is still making waves as one of the biggest movie events of the year. Despite concerns over the movie’s release on both streaming and theaters, the sci-fi epic exceeded expectations, and fans can’t wait for the continuation of Denis Villeneuve’s franchise. Dune 2 is officially happening, so fans can prepare for more Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet in what will likely be an even better film than the first in Villeneuve’s eyes. Dune director Denis Villeneuve explains why Part 2 will be “amazing.”
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Eternals’: How the VFX Served Chloé Zhao’s Naturalistic, Indie Aesthetic

Marvel knew exactly what it was getting with director Chloé Zhao, whose naturalistic aesthetic for “Eternals” was demonstrated in her Oscar-winning “Nomadland.” Crucially, this had a significant impact on the VFX: Zhao eschewed green and blue screens for shooting on location in the Canary Islands and England, where the natural light (particularly Magic Hour) and her anthropological visual style had a direct bearing on full CG shots. Additionally, the epic world building, the cosmic energy of the superhero Eternals, and the CG character design of the antagonistic Deviants and Celestials were influenced by manga, anime, and Marvel comics. But Zhao ultimately...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy