Pandemic Truffle Thieves in Canada in 'Peppergrass' Thriller Trailer

"Someone is out to get us. They don't know what they're up against." Samuel Goldwyn Films has unveiled an official US trailer a Scandinavian historical epic thriller called Margrete - Queen of the North, made by Danish filmmaker Charlotte Sieling. This premiered at the Norwegian Film Festival, and already opened in Denmark, available on VOD in the US starting in December. Set in 1402. Queen Margrete is ruling Sweden, Norway and Denmark through her adopted son, Erik. The union is beset by enemies, however, and Margrete is therefore planning a marriage between Erik and an English princess. But a conspiracy is in the making and Margrete finds herself in an impossible dilemma that could shatter her life's work: the Kalmar Union. Starring Trine Dyrholm as Margrete, along with Søren Malling, Morten Hee Andersen, Bjørn Floberg, Magnus Krepper, Thomas W. Gabrielsson, Agnes Rase, Simon J. Berger, Linus James Nilsson, and Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir. This doesn't look like some sleepy King & Queens drama, it's an intense thriller with lots of yelling and castles and medieval mania. Trust the Queen! She is the true power.
