Pandemic Truffle Thieves in Canada in 'Peppergrass' Thriller Trailer

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Give us the white one!" Black Fawn Distribution has unveiled an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Peppergrass, yet another truffle film to compliment the outstanding Pig from earlier in the year. But this one looks like a much darker thriller, and it's telling the story from the perspective of...

Netflix Releases Final Trailer for Thriller Series 'Hellbound'

South Korean thriller drama Hellbound, from the director of Train to Busan and Peninsula, Yeon Sang-ho, has released its final trailer ahead of its premiere later this month. “I would like to welcome you all to the new world,” reads the trailer description. “All hell breaks loose. Utter chaos ravages the world.” As unearthly beings suddenly show up in Seoul to condemn individuals to hell, the city spirals into widespread hysteria as a mysterious religious group, The New Truth, led by their leader Jung Jin-soo (Yoo Ah-in), grows their cult following on the idea of divine justice. The series follows broadcasting station director Bae Young-jae (Park Jung-min), lawyer Min Hey-jin (Kim Hyun-joo), and detective Jin Kyung-hoon (Yang Ik-june), and others as they try to unearth the reason behind the strange occurrences. The new trailer shows the series’ protagonists battling the supernatural beings as the mysterious New Truth organization stands in their way.
First Showing

First Trailer for Mysterious Memory Loss Thriller 'Quake' from Iceland

"Has something like this happened before?" Alief has unveiled an official trailer for an Icelandic mystery thriller titled Quake, which is premiering later this month at PÖFF - the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia. After being hit by a fierce epilepsy seizure, Saga's life changes forever when she wakes up with total memory loss. As she struggles to gather bits & pieces from her past, long forgotten repressed memories suddenly start to come back, forcing her to face a disturbing truth about her past, and present, and her role in life as a daughter, sister, partner and mother. Based on a best-selling novel by Audur Jónsdóttir. Starring Anita Briem as Saga, Edda Björgvinsdóttir, Kristín Þóra Haraldsdóttir, and Tinna Hrafnsdóttir. "Quake is a shocking and revelatory exploration of the blurred lines between fact and fiction, reality and imagination, and where mother ends and child begins." There are so many good films from Iceland recently.
Trailer, poster and images for horror-thriller Wired Shut

101 Films has released a U.S. trailer, poster and images for director Alexander Sharp’s horror-thriller Wired Shut which follows an estranged father and daughter who forced to band together to survive the night when a menacing stranger shows up at their secluded home; check them out here…. Famed author Reed...
Horror Highlights: HURT, DO YOU SEE IT?, PEPPERGRASS

GRAVITAS VENTURES ACQUIRES SONNY MALLHI’S SLASHER FILM “HURT”: "Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, has acquired North American rights to Sonny Mallhi’s horror thriller HURT. The film will be available in theaters and to rent and own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms through Gravitas Ventures on December 10, 2021.
Exclusive: REYKA Trailer and Photos Announce Terrifying Crime Thriller

Set to premiere Monday, November 16 on BritBox in Canada, Reyka tells a gripping story about the hunt for a serial killer in South Africa. The serial-killer premise, if not the location, could sound familiar to jaded viewers, but what makes the eight-episode series especially worthy of your attention is, first of all, its perspective. Kim Engelbrecht, who was born in South Africa, plays the titular character, Reyka Gama. As a child, she was kidnapped and held captive by a local farmer, portrayed by Iain Glen, who is always incredibly convincing and occasionally quite terrifying.
Sundance Now Drops Trailer for British Gripping Whodunit Crime Thriller "The Pact" for Upcoming American Release

Fans of murder mysteries and crime thrillers rejoice! Sundance Now just released the trailer for "The Pact," a six-part British miniseries originally aired on BBC One. Written and created by Pete McTigue and produced by Little Door Productions, the thriller is about five friends who enter a fragile pact to stay silent when the son of the brewery owner they work for turns up dead.
First Showing

Official Trailer for Undead Acid Rain Horror Film 'Amityville Uprising'

"I just killed a dead guy!" Lionsgate has unveiled an official trailer for an indie direct-to-VHS horror film called Amityville Uprising, another B-movie creation from the genre filmmaker Thomas J. Churchill - of Amityville Harvest, The Business of Christmas, and Big Freaking Rat recently. The Amityville franchise has entered public domain, hence the over-use of the concept despite none of it having any real connection to the original story or the original ghosts or anything. Amityville Uprising takes place after a chemical blast at a military base sets off a supernatural disaster. The explosion unleashes a toxic acid rain that dissolves the flesh of anyone trapped in it. Even worse, it causes the dead to rise again and attack the living. How's that for a concept? The movie stars Mike Ferguson, Scott C. Roe, Tank Jones, Alysha Young, Michael Cervantes, and Barry Papick. This horror looks especially dumb, but sometimes that can be fun to watch.
First Showing

Noni Hazlehurst Stars as June in Indie Dramedy 'June Again' Trailer

"This is why businesses slow down, neither of you know how to stick at one thing." Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted a new US trailer for this indie dramedy from Australia titled June Again, made by filmmaker JJ Winlove. This already opened in Australia & New Zealand months ago, and is arriving in the US on VOD starting next January. During a fleeting bout of lucidity from her dementia, June Wilton has precious little time to bring together her estranged children, save the family business, and rekindle an old flame. When her meddling backfires, June sets out on a romantic journey of her own and discovers she needs help from the very people she was trying to rescue. Noni Hazlehurst (from films including Waiting, Little Fish, Candy, Bitter & Twisted) stars as June. The cast also includes Claudia Karvan, Stephen Curry, Otis Dhanji, Nash Edgerton, Darren Gilshenan, Pip Miller, and Matilda Ridgeway. This looks like a good one.
New Trailer and Poster for Indie Sci-Fi Adventure Thriller PORTAL RUNNER

A new trailer and poster have been released for the indie sci-fi adventure thriller Portal Runner. The film is directed by Cornelia Duryée (The Dark Horse, Camilla Dickinson) from a screenplay written by Tallis Moore, based on a story by J.D. Henning. It stars Sloane Morgan Siegel as Nolan, with Carol Roscoe, Brian S. Lewis, Denny McAuliffe, and Elise Eberle.
First Showing

Riz Ahmed Goes On the Run in Full Trailer for Sci-Fi Film 'Encounter'

"I'm heading out on another secret mission." Amazon has debuted the full-length official trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller called Encounter, the second feature film directed by the award-winning British filmmaker Michael Pearce after he made Beast previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Toronto and London Film Festivals. A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from an "unhuman" extraterrestrial threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind. Encounter stars Riz Ahmed in the lead role, with Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan, and Aditya Geddada. I wish this film was better, as there's strong potential with Ahmed and the concept, but it doesn't amount to much. Forgettable sci-fi. Even this trailer is not that great, not much to work with.
First Showing

US Trailer for Sci-Fi Thriller 'King Car' About a Boy That Talks to Cars

"We are the resistance. We can change this reality." Dark Star Pictures has revealed an official US trailer for a Brazilian indie sci-fi film titled King Car, originally Carro Rei in Portuguese. This even came before Titane, premiering at the 2021 Rotterdam Film Festival at the beginning of the year and hitting a number of other festivals this year. What's it about? A taxi company owner's son has an extraordinary connection with cars: he can talk to them. He makes friends with the car that saved him from an accident as a child, but also hears the old wrecks complain about the law banning cars over 15 years old. Together with his uncle, he converts the write-offs into futuristic vehicles that are conscious & speak. They then take on the status quo under King Car's banner. However, capitalism's zombies prove more evil than expected. It stars Luciano Pedro Jr., Matheus Nachtergaele, Okado do Canal, Jules Elting, and Clara Pinheiro. This looks wild! Starts out as a talks-to-cars genre flick, turns into a revolutionary resistance thriller. I gotta watch this.
First Showing

Eugene Simon Can Sense Others in Sci-Fi Mystery 'Sensation' Trailer

"I will teach you the most amazing things." Vertical Ent. has released the official trailer for Sensation, a sci-fi mystery thriller from filmmaker Martin Grof arriving right at the end of this year. Haven't heard much about this, another intriguing indie sci-fi that seems to be tearing off more than it can chew. When a lowly postman is inducted into a top-secret superhuman DNA program at a research facility, it's revealed that he'll be able to receive, control + send data based on the senses of others. As his training unfolds, strange and unsettling occurrences begin as he's placed in bizarre scenarios that make him question his reality. Eugene Simon and Emily Wyatt star, with Jennifer Martin and Alastair G. Cumming. From this trailer, it seems like a remix of Inception plus X-Men. Always with a nefarious businessman trying to keep it a secret.
First Showing

Historical Thriller 'Margrete - Queen of the North' Official US Trailer

"Someone is out to get us. They don't know what they're up against." Samuel Goldwyn Films has unveiled an official US trailer a Scandinavian historical epic thriller called Margrete - Queen of the North, made by Danish filmmaker Charlotte Sieling. This premiered at the Norwegian Film Festival, and already opened in Denmark, available on VOD in the US starting in December. Set in 1402. Queen Margrete is ruling Sweden, Norway and Denmark through her adopted son, Erik. The union is beset by enemies, however, and Margrete is therefore planning a marriage between Erik and an English princess. But a conspiracy is in the making and Margrete finds herself in an impossible dilemma that could shatter her life's work: the Kalmar Union. Starring Trine Dyrholm as Margrete, along with Søren Malling, Morten Hee Andersen, Bjørn Floberg, Magnus Krepper, Thomas W. Gabrielsson, Agnes Rase, Simon J. Berger, Linus James Nilsson, and Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir. This doesn't look like some sleepy King & Queens drama, it's an intense thriller with lots of yelling and castles and medieval mania. Trust the Queen! She is the true power.
First Showing

Poetic Tibet Doc 'The Velvet Queen' Trailer with Score by Cave & Ellis

"We are so indifferent to the world around us. Hardly aware of it." Madman Films has unveiled an official trailer for a nature documentary called The Velvet Queen, made by French filmmaker Marie Amiguet. It first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in their newest climate section. In the heart of the Tibetan Plateau, photographer Vincent Munier brings along the writer Sylvain Tesson in his search for the snow leopard. Throughout the two months of this hypnotic journey, Marie Amiguet films the two men up close & captures these suspended moments of the celebration of the world's beauty. A poetic film featuring "deeply moving images of pristine landscapes and the marvelous creatures populating Tibet with original music by Nick Cave & Warren Ellis. The Velvet Queen film is… an exquisitely beautiful experience that leaves us questioning where humans belong in nature." I love a good nature documentary that let's us simply bask in the natural beauty of this planet, as a reminder that we need to be more aware of it and take better care of it.
First Showing

New Trailer for Vintage Horror Film 'The Wild Man of the Navidad'

"A force of evil will torment a town." Dark Sky Films has released a new 2021 trailer for this indie horror film originally from 2008 called The Wild Man of the Navidad, made by filmmakers Duane Graves & Justin Meeks. This premiered years ago but is getting a re-release, or so it seems. It is allegedly based on the real-life journals of Dale S. Rogers, a man who, in the 1970s, lived along the banks of the Navidad River in Sublime, Texas - the same area where the original legend of the "Wild Man of the Navidad" surfaced back in the late 1800s. This vintage horror tale debunks history books to tell the harrowing story of a rural Texas community whose residents were terrified for years by a mysterious creature inhabiting the nearby woods. The film stars William McBride, Justin Meeks, Stacy Meeks, Alex Garcia, Bob Wood, Shannon Biggers, and Charles Robertson. It's fun how this trailer plays like a '90s documentary about this town.
First Showing

French Drama 'Delicious' US Trailer About the Very First Restaurant

"Gourmet cuisine is not for the common man." Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted an official US trailer for a French historic drama titled Delicious, originally Délicieux in French. This premiered at the Rendezvous with French Cinema Festival, and stopped by others including Festival du Cinéma Français in Israel and the Norwegian Film Festival. Set in France in 1789, just before the Revolution. A chef who has been sacked by his master, with the help of a woman, finds the strength to free himself from being a servant to open the very first restaurant. Is this a true story? I've always wondered where restaurants came from, and how they developed! Of course it's France staking claim to the very beginning. The cast of Delicious includes Gregory Gadebois, Isabelle Carre, Benjamin Lavernhe, Guillaume de Tonquédec, Christian Bouillette, Lorenzo Lefèbvre, & Marie-Julie Baup. Looks like it's quite a sumptuous watch, especially for foodies.
First Showing

A Boy Carries the Last Reels of Film in 'Last Words' Sci-Fi Film Trailer

"These people… They still believed." Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official US trailer for an indie sci-fi drama titled Last Words, an Italian production with multiple languages. It was initially chosen as a 2020 Cannes Film Festival premiere last year before the festival was cancelled. It showed at a few other festivals, and is finally getting a US release on VOD in December. It is 2085. A young man, one of the few survivors of the human community of old, embarks on a long voyage to find others. He carries an enigmatic treasure: multiple reels of film, all bearing the inscription "Cineteca di Bologna". In the ruins of the cinemathèque, he encounters Shakespeare. The projection of the last fragments of films, provides the old man a renewed will to live while the boy discovers the meaning of shared joy. The journey to Athens now includes the dream of making a camera to film the last moments of humanity. Starring Kalipha Touray as Kal, joined by Nick Nolte as Shakespeare, Charlotte Rampling, Alba Rohrwacher, Stellan Skarsgård, Maryam d'Abo, and Silvia Calderoni. This looks like it's both a pandemic + climate change film, showing us how much the power of watching films together can bring us hope even when there is nothing left. I really want to see this.
First Showing

Watch: Strange Short Doc 'Snowy' About a Pet Turtle's Rejuvenation

"Maybe it's harder to hunt when you're older?" Meet Snowy! A cozy lil' turtle that has been neglected after so many years alone in a basement… Snowy is an extremely awkward, adorable, strange 12-minute short documentary film made by filmmakers Kaitlyn Schwalje & Alex Wolf Lewis. This originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and after playing on the festival circuit all year, it was picked up by Time and released online for everyone to enjoy. "Snowy, a 4-inch-long pet turtle, has lived an isolated life in the family basement. With help from a team of experts and his caretaker, Uncle Larry, we ask: Can Snowy be happy and what would it take?" It's honestly a bit sad to see how little they cared about him, and how lonely and discontent he seemed. But I'm glad these filmmakers came in and pushed the owners to find out what's going on and help Snowy get better. And find happiness again! Watch the story of Snowy below.
Black Fawn Distribution Has Acquired the Rights To Chantelle Han And Steven Garbas’ Thriller, ‘Peppergrass’

Black Fawn Distribution has acquired the distribution rights to the thriller Peppergrass (our review). It is directed by Steven Garbas (Pinkville) and Chantelle Han (Circle of Steel) and stars Charles Boyland (Becky), Michael Copeman (The Fly), and Philip Williams (Closure). Synopsis:. During a pandemic, a pregnant restaurateur tries to rob...
