Back when the pandemic was young, Frost & Sullivan estimated that six times more people would work from home when the new normal—whatever that looks like—set in. All that conferencing technology companies adopted rapidly to facilitate mass remote work—cameras, videoconferencing systems, conference phones, collaboration software? That’s going to become a permanent fixture of operations, whether people work from home, in the office, or both. And when technology becomes a permanent part of workers’ lives, they tend to notice it more.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO