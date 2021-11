Cam Newton is back with the Carolina Panthers and fans are very excited about this. After spending a year away from the team, Newton now gets to return to the franchise that he had so much success with, in the first place. Last weekend, Newton made his debut with the team this season, although he only took a few snaps. He passed the ball four times, had three completions, and ended up with a rushing TD and a passing TD.

