Official Trailer for 'Adrienne' Doc About the Talented Actress / Director

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"This was going to be her moment - how are we here, and she's not" HBO will unveiled an official trailer for Adrienne, a documentary film about the late actress / director / writer Adrienne Shelly. This is playing at DOC NYC this week, and will be available on HBO starting...

www.firstshowing.net

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
Collider

Adrienne Shelly Documentary Trailer Showcases the Tragic Life of the 'Waitress' Filmmaker

HBO has released a trailer for their upcoming, equal parts heart-wrenching and heartfelt documentary, Adrienne, which will premiere on December 1. The film, which is under the direction of Andy Ostroy, the husband of the late Adrienne Shelly, will tell the story of Shelly’s remarkable life. Shelly wore many hats in life as an actor, filmmaker, wife, and most importantly to her—mother. The late creative starred in more than twenty movies, among them The Unbelievable Truth and Trust. As a writer and director, Shelly brought women to the forefront by making them the stars of her stories. She wrote and directed many movies, with the most well-known being Waitress, which took the Sundance Film Festival by storm in 2007.
Variety

Derek Luke to Reunite With Katie Holmes in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Derek Luke will star in “Rare Objects,” reuniting with Katie Holmes nearly two decades after the pair appeared together in 2003’s “Pieces of April.” Holmes not only stars in “Rare Objects,” but will produce and direct the movie as well. She also co-wrote its screenplay, which is based on Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name, with Phaedon Papadopoulos. Julia Mayorga, the breakout star of Showtime’s “American Rust,” is part of the ensemble. Luke will also appear in another (still-untitled) film directed by Holmes alongside Jim Sturgess and Melissa Leo. Luke is an Independent Spirit Award-winning actor for his debut performance in the...
IGN

Marry Me - Official Trailer

Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) is half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with hot new music supernova Bastian (Maluma, making his feature-film debut). As Kat and Bastian's inescapable hit single, "Marry Me," climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will be streamed across multiple platforms. Divorced high-school math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) has been dragged to the concert by his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman, Big Little Lies) and his best friend (Sarah Silverman). When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, her life turns left as she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth, and loyalty. As her gossamer world falls away, she locks eyes with a stranger—a face in the crowd. If what you know lets you down, then perhaps what you don't know is the answer, and so, in a moment of inspired insanity, Kat chooses to marry Charlie. What begins as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance. But as forces conspire to separate them, the universal question arises: Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong? The film also stars John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Michelle Buteau (Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mulan). Marry Me is directed by Kat Coiro (Dead to Me, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, upcoming She-Hulk) from a screenplay by John Rogers (The Librarians) and Tami Sagher (NBC's 30 Rock) and Harper Dill (The Mick) based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. The film is produced by Jennifer Lopez and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas (Hustlers, Maid in Manhattan) for Lopez's Nuyorican Productions, by John Rogers for Kung Fu Monkey Productions and by Benny Medina (Hustlers, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air). The film's executive producers are Alex Brown, Willie Mercer, Pamela Thur, and J.B. Roberts. Marry Me arrives in theaters on February 14, 2022.
Variety

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s Musical ‘Spirited’ Adds Three Songwriters Alongside Pasek and Paul (EXCLUSIVE)

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s upcoming movie “Spirited,” a musical rendition of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol,” will feature all-new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Three rising songwriters, Sukari Jones, Khiyon Hursey and Mark Sonnenblick, will write the tunes with Pasek and Paul, the duo behind “La La Land,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “The Greatest Showman.” The film, set up at Apple, is set to debut next year. Though specific details have been kept under wraps, the film is described as a “modern musical reimagining” of the timeless holiday tale about Ebenezer Scrooge and the spirits of Christmas...
Variety

Jackson White to Star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Drama Series at Hulu

Jackson White is set to star in upcoming drama series “Tell Me Lies,” Hulu confirmed to Variety. He will play Stephen DeMarco opposite Grace Van Patten’s Lucy Albright in the series, which is based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name.  “Tell Me Lies” follows the tumultuous eight-year relationship between Stephen and Lucy. The pair first meet in college, their relationship beginning like any typical campus romance, but they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter their own lives and the lives of everyone around them. Stephen is described as fiercely intelligent, with an ability to read people...
First Showing

Official Trailer for Rock Doc 'Jagged' Profiling Rocker Alanis Morissette

"Her brutal honesty empowered women." HBO has launched a new trailer for the documentary Jagged, a biopic rock doc about Alanis Morissette. The title is an obvious reference to her hit album "Jagged Little Pill", which released in 1995, though it's also a great title about her life. This recently premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival, and it also played at the Woodstock & Heartland Film Festivals, and it's showing at DOC NYC next this month. This fantastic music history documentary centers on the life and work of Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette while making her breakout album "Jagged Little Pill". Mainly focusing on that time of her life and only a bit after that. Not only is Morissette interviewed, and tells all the true stories about her career and her experiences as a rock star, but there's tons of archival footage and so much more in this. Even if you're not a big fan of Alanis Morissette already, this one is still worth a watch.
Variety

‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji Sets Variety Special at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

Yvonne Orji has set up a variety special at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is in the early stages so details are scarce, but sources say it would incorporate comedy elements beyond traditional stand up and would dive into the Nigerian-American experience. Orji will write and executive produce in addition to starring. Odenkirk Provissiero’s DC Wade will also executive produce along with and Art & Industry’s Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman, who all previously worked with Orji on her HBO stand up special “Momma, I Made It!” News of the special comes as the hit HBO comedy series “Insecure” is preparing...
First Showing

Teaser for 'Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss' Doc About the Hip Hop Star

"A voice of that generation." HBO has unveiled an official trailer for the music documentary Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss, another one of the films featured in the Music Box selection from producer Bill Simmons. This is premiering at the 2021 AFI Fest this month, hence the first trailer now before it arrives on HBO in December. Formerly known as The Party Never End, this music history doc film provides an "intimate" look at the life of gone-too-soon hip hop star known as "Juice WRLD", whose real name was Jarad A. Higgins. A dynamic, real-time account of the Chicago native who was already heading for superstardom and streaming supremacy by the time he was 18 courtesy of his breakout hit "Lucid Dreams". He tragically passed away from a drug overdose in 2019 at the age of 21. This "Music Box" series on HBO has been delivering some of the best music docs in the past year, each one is as intriguing and worth watching as the other. Take a look.
horrorsociety.com

RED PILL OFFICIAL TRAILER

Midnight Releasing are proud to announce that release of the sociopolitical horror film RED PILL this December. Written, directed, and produced by Tony award-winning Black actress Tonya Pinkins RED PILL is a scary wake-up call about American politics. The remarkably prescient film about the current political climate is profoundly relevant right now. The weaponization of Whiteness themes in the film resonate with today’s fervor, particularly during #Uprising2020 and as the Becky/Karen trope assumes a greater place in White consciousness.
Variety

Andrew Garfield and Will Smith Brought Best Actor Race Into Focus at AFI Fest

So have we seen everything yet? AFI Fest, which just wrapped in Los Angeles, is the final prominent film festival to unveil a handful of awards hopefuls. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” from Netflix, premiered to strong reviews and plenty of Oscar buzz. As part of a banner year for Miranda that includes involvement in three other projects — “Encanto,” “In the Heights” and “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” — Miranda successfully stages a movie adaptation of a lesser-known, autobiographical musical from “Rent” composer Jonathan Larson. The film will most likely earn a...
First Showing

'Anonymous Club' Doc Official Trailer on Musician Courtney Barnett

"The journey is understanding what the purpose is. I think everyone struggles with their journey." Oscope Labs has unveiled a trailer for a music documentary called Anonymous Club, profiling the Australian musician named Courtney Barnett. This film recently premiered at the 2021 Melbourne Film Festival, as Barnett is a Melbourne-based artist, and it's arriving in the US soon thanks to Oscope. This intro from MIFF sets up the film best: "The narration, forthright and unguarded, is voiced by Barnett herself – she kept an audio diary on the road, at Cohen's request – while Cohen provides vivid, energetic footage shot in warm-hued 16mm. The result is a formidable, frank and unprecedented insight into Barnett's creative process, the sacrifices and inner conflicts set in motion by fame, and the sometimes dark backdrop to her whimsical, relatably poetic compositions." This looks like a somber and downbeat music biopic doc, but that's precisely what makes it different, focusing on honesty and struggling with depression, rather than fame and success.
Variety

Samantha Boscarino, Griffin Johnson to Star in ‘Diamond in the Rough’ Movie From Creator Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Creator Plus, a movie studio and distribution startup centered on digital influencers, has greenlit its second feature-length film: Country-club comedy “Diamond in the Rough,” starring Samantha Boscarino (Disney’s “Good Luck Charlie”) and TikTok star and entrepreneur Griffin Johnson (MTV’s “Ridiculousness”). Production is slated to begin this week in Los Angeles. Creator Plus expects to release the movie on its digital sell-through platform in the spring of 2022. The film joins the startup’s first film project, “Jane,” starring Madelaine Petsch (“Riverdale”), who is also producing, singer-songwriter Chlöe Bailey (part of sister duo Chloe x Halle), Melissa Leo (“The Fighter”), Ian Owens and model...
First Showing

Mark Rylance & Zoey Deutch Outwit the Mob in 'The Outfit' Trailer

"This isn't art, this is a craft. You cannot make something good, until you understand the customer." Focus Features has revealed the official trailer for The Outfit, a mob thriller set in Chicago, marking the feature directorial debut of Chicago native Graham Moore - he won an Oscar for writing the script for The Imitation Game but this is the first film he's directing. It's described as "a gripping and masterful thriller in which an expert tailor must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night." Mark Rylance stars as Leonard - an English tailor who used to craft suits on London's world-famous Savile Row. But after a personal tragedy, he's ended up in Chicago, operating a small tailor shop in a rough part of town where he makes beautiful clothes for the only people around who can afford them: a family of vicious gangsters. The full cast includes Zoey Deutch, Dylan O'Brien, Johnny Flynn, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Simon Russell Beale, and Alan Mehdizadeh. Well, damn, this looks super cool! Mob thriller with some twists and turns involving an English tailor? And it takes place over one long night? Yeah I am definitely curious about this.
First Showing

Jennifer Lopez Marries Owen Wilson in 'Marry Me' Comedy Trailer

"We have to embrace the spontaneity of the moment." Universal has released an official trailer for Marry Me, a romantic comedy arriving in theaters on Valentine's Day in 2022. From filmmaker Kat Coiro, this film is packed with original songs by Jennifer Lopez and global Latin music star Maluma. Jennifer Lopez stars as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher—total strangers who agree to marry and then get to know each other after. An unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers, Marry Me is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media. Just as she's about to marry a music superstar, played by Maluma, Kat learns he cheated on her and decides to marry a face in the crowd. "If what you know lets you down, then perhaps what you don't know is the answer, and so, in a moment of inspired insanity, Kat chooses to marry Charlie." The charming film also stars John Bradley, Michelle Buteau, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. This is similar to the setup in The Story of My Wife, but with a contemporary spin, and I really dig it. I like how awkward things go at the start, but I hope this offers some good lessons about modern love.
Variety

Jesse Eisenberg to Star Opposite Lizzy Caplan in FX on Hulu Limited Series ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’

Jesse Eisenberg is set to star in the title role of the upcoming FX on Hulu limited series “Fleishman Is in Trouble.” Eisenberg joins previously announced cast member Lizzy Caplan. The role reunites the pair, as they previously starred together in the film “Now You See Me 2.” Based on the Taffy Brodesser-Akner novel of the same name, the nine-episode series centers on Toby Fleishman, who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail-end of medical school. But just at the start of...
Variety

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Star Robin de Jesús on Latinos in Hollywood and Working with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús found a way to channel the proper inspirations to maximize his performance as a former theatre actor turned  accountant Michael in Netflix’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” He’s fighting for his art to be seen, as well as the under-seen voices in the Latino and LGBTQ communities, and he’s looking forward to the visibility. Also on this episode, the Awards Circuit Roundtable assembles to discuss Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, Halle Berry’s “Bruised” and the opening of Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” with Will Smith. Listen to the full interview with...
First Showing

Official Trailer for Undead Acid Rain Horror Film 'Amityville Uprising'

"I just killed a dead guy!" Lionsgate has unveiled an official trailer for an indie direct-to-VHS horror film called Amityville Uprising, another B-movie creation from the genre filmmaker Thomas J. Churchill - of Amityville Harvest, The Business of Christmas, and Big Freaking Rat recently. The Amityville franchise has entered public domain, hence the over-use of the concept despite none of it having any real connection to the original story or the original ghosts or anything. Amityville Uprising takes place after a chemical blast at a military base sets off a supernatural disaster. The explosion unleashes a toxic acid rain that dissolves the flesh of anyone trapped in it. Even worse, it causes the dead to rise again and attack the living. How's that for a concept? The movie stars Mike Ferguson, Scott C. Roe, Tank Jones, Alysha Young, Michael Cervantes, and Barry Papick. This horror looks especially dumb, but sometimes that can be fun to watch.
