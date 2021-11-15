Ozzy Osbourne’s New Album to Feature Collab With Rock Legend

In a recent interview, heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne revealed another legendary musician who will be featured on his upcoming album.

The Prince of Darkness recently spoke to Metal Hammer magazine as part of their December issue. The singer shared details about his follow-up record to last year’s Ordinary Man LP. After already revealing numerous famous musicians that will contribute to the new album, Osbourne has shared one more – bassist Robert Trujillo.

Rock fans may recognize the name since Trujillo has been the bassist of Metallica since 2003. Previous to that, the legendary bassist was a member of the hardcore punk band Suicidal Tendencies from the late ’80s to the mid-’90s. Additionally, Trujillo played in Ozzy Osbourne’s solo band between 1996 and 2003 before joining Metallica. While speaking to the outlet, the Black Sabbath frontman shared his excitement to be working with Trujillo once again.

“Rob has always been a great friend of mine,” Ozzy Osbourne said to Metal Hammer. “He’s a great bass player and a great guy. He’s the only guy who, when it came time to move, did things the right way.”

“I always ask that the guys who play with me, if they get another offer and want to move on, that’s fine. Just don’t drop me in the shit, give me time to get a replacement. Rob’s the only guy who ever did things right by me for that. I’m really happy we’ve got him playing on the new album as well,” Osbourne added.

Ozzy Osbourne’s New Album Features Several More Rock Icons

Ozzy Osbourne has already announced a laundry list of famous rockers that will perform on his new album. His bandmate from Black Sabbath, legendary guitarist Tony Iommi, will also feature on the album. In addition, famous rock guitarist Zakk Wylde who used to tour with Ozzy’s solo band is performing as well.

However, the list of legendary guitarists doesn’t stop there. A pair of classic rock guitar gods will make appearances on the new album. British rockers Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck will also collaborate with Osbourne on the upcoming record.

As of now, we don’t have an official release date for the newest Ozzy Osbourne album. But it’s expected to release in the next few months in early 2022.

The Prince of Darkness Feared He May Never Perform On-Stage Again

Last month, Osbourne opened up about his fear of never performing live again. He’s scheduled to have a second operation on his neck. But after complications from his first neck surgery, Ozzy is skeptical to say the least.

“The way it is now, I ain’t very encouraged, what if it gets worse?” Ozzy Osbourne said on SiriusXM.

“They do that, the first guy said, ‘If you do not have this surgery you have got a good chance of being crippled for the rest of your life.’ So I came out of the surgery and this guy f—ed me up. Even top guys make mistakes. I am a bit gun shy after the first one,” he said of his first neck surgery.

“I am just hoping and praying that I can at least do a f—ing show,” Osbourne admitted.