Bannon on Garland: This is going to be a misdemeanor from hell

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis accused the Biden administration last week of secretly flying migrants from the US-Mexico border to his state in the dead of night without notice, but sources tell CNN the Biden administration did brief the Florida governor's office about the flights -- and that similar transports occurred during the Trump era.
A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
New York (CNN Business) — CVS Health is closing 900 stores over the next three years, amounting to nearly 10% of its footprint, in response to the changing of "consumer buying patterns." The drug store chain said Thursday that the closures will result in a retail presence that ensures it...
After decades of neglect, America's critical infrastructure will soon see vital upgrades thanks to the bipartisan spending bill signed by President Biden today. Elsewhere in Washington, former White House advisor Steve Bannon promoted his podcast as he surrendered to the FBI after being indicted for contempt of Congress.
Whoopi Goldberg told a guest co-host on Tuesday's edition of "The View" that it's the responsibility of "white people" to "step up" and make skin color a non-issue in America. Read Also: Whoopi Goldberg’s HILARIOUS response to why she doesn’t date younger guys will crack you up.
John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
You can say a lot of things about Steve Bannon, but you can’t say he’s secretive about his intentions.As he arrived at the FBI’s Washington, DC field office on Monday to surrender himself on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress (for ignoring a subpoena from the ouse select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection), the former Trump adviser took no questions from the throng of reporters who’d arrived to see the spectacle. But there was one person with a camera and microphone who Bannon did speak to on his way to Justice Department custody. He looked squarely into the...
Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss why he supported the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and why he thinks Senators Manchin & Sinema won’t go along with supporting Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ multi-trillion-dollar spending bill. Senator Romney slammed the White House for putting out...
Jonathan Karl stopped by Anderson Cooper 360 on Wednesday, where the ABC News chief Washington correspondent broke down some details he learned while writing his new book, Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show, which chronicles Trump’s final days in the White House, and beyond. That includes what he...
Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar on Wednesday night claimed Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert "defecates [and] defiles the House of Representatives" and accused her husband of being "a pervert." Omar's broadside at Boebert came after the Republican congresswoman referred to Omar as a member of the "jihad squad" and referenced...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden's approval ratings are so low because people are "tired of fighting" the coronavirus pandemic, which Biden promised to "shut down" during the 2020 campaign. A reporter asked Psaki during the White House's Friday press conference why the president's approval ratings have...
Comments / 0