ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden hopes $1T infrastructure bill can boost his popularity

By JOSH BOAK, Associated Press
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GqFnP_0cxZCvw400

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has signed his $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law on the White House lawn, with a smattering of Republican lawmakers on hand for what could be one of the last shows of bipartisanship ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The president hopes to use the law to build back his popularity, which has taken a hit amid rising inflation and the inability to fully shake off the public health and economic risks from COVID-19.

Biden says, “My message to the American people is: America is moving again.” He also is promising people that “your life is going to change for the better.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

JUST IN: Pelosi Sets Build Back Better Bill Vote for TONIGHT as CBO Releases Cost Estimate

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a letter to Democrats Thursday the House is set to vote on the Build Back Better legislation by the end of the night. Democrats have been waiting for a final estimate on the cost from the Congressional Budget Office. The CBO said earlier Thursday they estimate “the funding for tax enforcement activities provided by H.R. 5376, the Build Back Better Act, would increase outlays by $80 billion and revenues by $207 billion, thus decreasing the deficit by $127 billion, through 2031.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WRAL

Pelosi Predicts Thursday Vote on Biden’s Ambitious Social Policy Bill

Washington — WASHINGTON — House Democrats, increasingly confident that they have the support to pass their $1.85 trillion social policy and climate change bill, drove toward a vote on the package as early as Thursday evening, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressing optimism that the measure would ultimately reach President Joe Biden’s desk.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Ap#Republican#American#Nexstar Media Inc
AFP

Biden seeks to put friendship back into 'Three Amigos' summit

US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Canada and Mexico played up their close ties Thursday in the first North American regional summit since 2016, but tensions on trade and immigration lurked in the background. After the meeting, the leaders committed to hold a follow-on summit next year in Mexico.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
New York Post

Biden visits car plant after GM pays $160K to adviser Ricchetti’s kin

General Motors won a visit from President Biden Wednesday to an electric vehicle factory in Detroit after paying the brother of one of his senior advisers $160,000 in lobbying fees. Jeff Ricchetti was paid the fees to lobby Congress and the White House to promote policies that favor electric vehicles,...
POTUS
MarketWatch

Pelosi: House vote on Biden's social-spending bill could occur as soon as today

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said her chamber was close to advancing Democrats' social-spending and climate bill, saying a vote "hopefully will take place later this afternoon." House Democrats have been expected to vote this week on the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better Act that President Joe Biden has been promoting, while Republicans have continued to criticize the measure amid the highest inflation in three decades. A small group of moderate Democrats has demanded a Congressional Budget Office analysis of the bill before moving forward, and Pelosi said during a news conference that she expected "final CBO estimates later this afternoon, hopefully by five o'clock."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden approval hits new low of 36% as Democrats try to push major legislation over the finish line

President Joe Biden faces his lowest level of approval from Americans yet as his party seeks to push a bill full of the party’s legislative priorities over the finish line on Capitol Hill, according to a new poll.In a Quinnipiac University poll published on Thursday and taken 11-15 November, just 36 per cent of US adults said that Mr Biden was doing a good job as president. Fifty-three per cent said they disapproved of his job performance.The poll broke down Mr Biden’s handling of specific issues for respondents and asked their opinion of the president’s management of each one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy