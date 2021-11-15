ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assistant Albany City Manager Ken Stock announces resignation

By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Assistant Albany City Manager Ken Stock announced his resignation Monday. File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — Assistant Albany City Manager Ken Stock said he got an offer that was just too good to say no to. And so, on Dec. 10, the highly regarded Albany official will be heading west to take a position as general manager of utilities for a large city.

“Albany is exactly what I was told it was when I came here: It has a number of challenges that needed to be addressed, but that is just the aspect of this work that I enjoy most,” Stock said Monday morning. “I would have liked to have had more progress with some of the projects we started, but COVID is what COVID is. I believe, though, as things ease, you’ll see a lot more forward progress in the days to come.”

Interim City Manager Steven Carter announced Stock’s resignation Monday morning in an email to city officials, in which he wrote “Ken is a valuable member of the Albany Team, and his expertise will be desperately missed. Words cannot express the appreciation for all the hard work and leadership Ken has provided over the past two years.”

Stock said he’s pleased with the progress made on a number of city projects, specifically citing the $100 million-plus CSO separation project that hovers over the city.

“The big thing is there is now a clear and defined path to move that project forward,” the outgoing assistant city manager said. “We have a plan in place to meet all EPA standards.”

That project has drawn opposition from some in the community who decried city officials’ use of federal COVID recovery funds for an infrastructure project, saying the funds should be used for social programs that directly impact the poor.

Stock said he wasn’t surprised by the response.

“There are always competing priorities,” he said. “But one thing about me, I am a good soldier. (Let leaders) tell me what they’d like done, and I do it.”

Ward III Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher said losing Stock is a blow to the city.

“This is a devastating blow,” she said Monday. “With Ken’s knowledge, he stepped right in and had an impact on our community, especially with the separation of the sewer system. I have the utmost respect for Ken, and I got to know his family in their time here. They are great people.

“Our loss is going to be someone else’s great benefit, but I can only wish him and his family the best. I have the utmost respect for Ken, and I’m sure he will leave everything in order.”

Stock, who was with the city for two years, said his decision to leave is both business and personal.

“The community we’re going to has a large Spanish-speaking population, and members of my family are bilingual,” he said. “So I think that will be a plus for us personally. As for the city of Albany, I feel it is at a point now where it’s ready to make big steps forward. And I have been proud to be a part of this team.”

The Albany Herald

