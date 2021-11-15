Watch: Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Assist For Tyrone Mings As England Run Riot

England are running riot in San Marino as they lead 8-0 against the hosts. On a quiet evening so far for Trent Alexander-Arnold the Liverpool defender has just provided an assist for Tyrone Mings.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

After a free kick was given on the England right, Alexander-Arnold curled the ball into the box and Villa's Mings steered it brilliantly with his head into the top corner for the 8th goal for Gareth Southgate's men.

The other goals in a totally one sided contest came from Harry Kane (x4), Harry Maguire, Emile Smith Rowe and an own goal.

Watch the Mings goal from the Alexander-Arnold assist here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Monday, 15th November

7.45pm Northern Ireland v Italy (Conor Bradley)

7.45pm Scotland v Denmark (Andrew Robertson)

7.45pm San Marino v England (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson)

Remaining international fixtures during November

Tuesday, 16th November

1.00pm Egypt v Gabon (Mohamed Salah)

4.00pm Oman v Japan (Takumi Minamino)

7.45pm Wales v Belgium (Neco Williams, Divock Origi)

7.45pm Netherlands v Norway (Virgil van Dijk)

11.30pm Argentina v Brazil (Alisson, Fabinho)

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook