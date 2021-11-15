ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Assist For Tyrone Mings As England Run Riot

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

England are running riot in San Marino as they lead 8-0 against the hosts. On a quiet evening so far for Trent Alexander-Arnold the Liverpool defender has just provided an assist for Tyrone Mings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kcqN_0cxZAQq500
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

After a free kick was given on the England right, Alexander-Arnold curled the ball into the box and Villa's Mings steered it brilliantly with his head into the top corner for the 8th goal for Gareth Southgate's men.

The other goals in a totally one sided contest came from Harry Kane (x4), Harry Maguire, Emile Smith Rowe and an own goal.

Watch the Mings goal from the Alexander-Arnold assist here:

Monday, 15th November

7.45pm Northern Ireland v Italy (Conor Bradley)

7.45pm Scotland v Denmark (Andrew Robertson)

7.45pm San Marino v England (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson)

Remaining international fixtures during November

Tuesday, 16th November

1.00pm Egypt v Gabon (Mohamed Salah)

4.00pm Oman v Japan (Takumi Minamino)

7.45pm Wales v Belgium (Neco Williams, Divock Origi)

7.45pm Netherlands v Norway (Virgil van Dijk)

11.30pm Argentina v Brazil (Alisson, Fabinho)

The Independent

Kostas Tsimikas matches Trent Alexander-Arnold’s creative drive to outflank Atletico Madrid

The post-match dissection of Liverpool’s victory against Atletico Madrid understandably orbited around Trent Alexander-Arnold’s galaxy of gifts.The whip from what Jurgen Klopp undersold as his “pretty impressive right foot” bent the match to the home side’s blueprint at Anfield; the assists for Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane making four straight wins in the Champions League, comfortably catapulting them into the knockout stage as group winners.Alexander-Arnold’s creative work was glorious but there was another player who could have – should have – seen his stellar deliveries leave Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak in greater despair.Kostas Tsimikas made his European bow for Liverpool...
Tribal Football

Brazil great Cafu still fan of Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold

Brazil great Cafu is adamant Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold remains among the best in the world. Asked about his favourite right-backs by Marca, he said: "I really like Achraf (Hakimi), from PSG, and (Dani) Carvajal. Dani seems very good to me. Further quizzed on why he likes Carvajal, Cafu added:...
chatsports.com

Trent Alexander-Arnold calls Atletico Madrid a 'rough team' who 'suck you into their way of playing' as he hails Liverpool for 'learning our lesson' after dramatic win against Diego Simeone's side last month

Trent Alexander-Arnold revealed that he and his Liverpool team-mates had to devise a gameplan to beat a 'rough' Atletico Madrid side. The right-back provided both the assists for Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane to fire the Reds ahead in their Champions League clash at Anfield on Wednesday. The relatively routine...
Yardbarker

'Should Be Winning Multiple Trophies' Liverpool And JD Sports Star Trent Alexander-Arnold Says Jurgen Klopp's Men Can Win Many Trophies This Season

Liverpool and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has stated that Liverpool have the team to be pushing on all fronts and are able to win multiple trophies this season. Liverpool's start to the season so far has been sensational. Despite throwing away a 2-0 last week against Brighton, the reds have am opportunity tomorrow to go 1 point behind top of the league Chelsea.
Tribal Football

Alexander-Arnold warns Liverpool that mistakes could cost them Prem title

Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold has warned his teammates that mistakes could cost them the Premier League title. The Reds slipped six points behind league leaders Chelsea with a 3-2 loss to West Ham United on Sunday. Alexander-Arnold scored at London Stadium, but it is at the back where he believes...
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Makes Claim About Real Madrid's Eden Hazard And Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne

Liverpool and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been speaking about the toughest opponents he has faced before deciding between Real Madrid's Eden Hazard and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. Belgian international De Bruyne has been one of the stand out players in the Premier League over the past few seasons...
LFCTransferRoom

Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand Compliments Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold And Sadio Mane After Victory Against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand had nothing but kind words to say about Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane after Liverpool's 2-0 win against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Speaking after the dramatic match, the Premier League and Champions League winning centre-back likened Trent Alexander-Arnold to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.
The Independent

Trent Alexander-Arnold opens up on how Mohamed Salah partnership has evolved at Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold insists his partnership down Liverpool’s right wing with Mohamed Salah has become more versatile in recent years.The England full-back’s relationship with the Egyptian has fuelled the Reds’ rise in recent seasons with the pair hitting top form once more this season.The 23-year-old has one goal and four assists this term, while Salah has 10 goals and seven assists in the Premier League. Alexander-Arnold admits his favourite assist in his young career so far was his first in the Premier League against Bournemouth to set up Salah, with their connection going from strength to strength since."We've always had a...
Tribal Football

Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold: Connection with Salah definitely improved

Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold says his partnership with Mohamed Salah has improved their play. Alexander-Arnold believes his partnership with Mohamed Salah down the right flank has changed with Liverpool. "We've always had a good connection and understanding, but it's definitely evolved," said the right-back. "The first couple of years it...
Yardbarker

Trent picks infamous Liverpool goal last term as a favourite assist when asked to exclude Origi’s Barcelona effort

Trent Alexander Arnold named Alisson Becker’s sensational headed effort against West Bromwich Albion as one of his all-time favourite assists. The right-back had been asked to discuss his best assists in the famous red shirt without naming his delivery for Divock Origi from a corner in the Reds’ Champions League-winning campaign.
chatsports.com

Trent Alexander-Arnold: We failed to execute our game plan at West Ham

Trent Alexander-Arnold reflected on Sunday’s 3-2 loss to West Ham United by ruing Liverpool’s failure to execute their game plan. The Reds fell to their first defeat of the season as David Moyes’ team came out on top at London Stadium to end the visitors’ 25-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.
chatsports.com

John Terry labels Declan Rice the best in the WORLD for his position on the pitch after England and West Ham star delivers another masterful display to help end Liverpool's unbeaten run

Declan Rice is the best holding midfielder in world football, according to former England captain John Terry. Rice was key once again for West Ham in the middle of the park as they ended Liverpool's unbeaten run to move third in the Premier League on Sunday evening. His performances for...
