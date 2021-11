It’s because I didn’t clearly understand it at first. I had listened to the premise but couldn’t follow the thought process through to the finish line…until the discussion continued and I began to realize the huge impact it was to have on my life. Huddled for an early breakfast at our usual table, with a group of friends a few days before Thanksgiving, we were sharing with each other all the different things we were thankful for. Then John Serratelli, a man I consider incredibly wise and intelligent, shared with the rest of us that he had been using a process called “The Five Things I’m Thankful For” and that it had changed his life.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO