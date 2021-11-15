Mental health program for jail inmates proposed for Dougherty COVID recovery spending

Albany nurse practitioner Nedra Fortson addresses the Dougherty County Commission on Monday to request that mental health be considered in spending priorities for federal COVID-19 recovery funds. Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — Addressing mental health issues exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic should be a priority when deciding how to spend federal recovery dollars, a medical professional told Dougherty County Commission members Monday.

Mental health initiatives, including a program for assisting jail inmates, are part of a proposal for spending federal recovery funds.

“As a Dougherty County citizen and a health care provider in the community, I have seen a lot of patients, both uninsured and insured, and I am extremely concerned about the state of mental health wellness in these persons,” Nedra Fortson, a nurse practitioner in Albany, said. “Many times we see people who really don’t have the means to go to a mental health professional, so what happens is they end up alone.”

In many instances, she said, that results in individuals with mental health issues coming into contact with law enforcement. Children also are at risk, as one in six people between the ages of 6 and 17 will have a mental health issue.

“You have many young people who have experienced the loss of a parent or loved one to COVID-19 and they need help,” Fortson said. “I’m concerned for children and those who have no effective access to mental health.”

The county has received about $8.5 million this year in coronavirus recovery funding through the American Rescue Plan Act and will receive another allocation in that amount next year.

Mental health is a component in the recommendations being made for spending the recovery money, county officials said. Staff proposals include spending between $200,000 and $250,000 to fund programs through Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Services and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

“There has been a proposed allocation for mental health in our proposed American Rescue Plan spending program,” County Administrator Michael McCoy said during a telephone interview Monday afternoon.

Phoebe, which provides health services at the Dougherty County Jail through a contract with the county, would initiate a mental health program for inmates under the proposal, McCoy said.

“Phoebe is going to help administer care for our inmates, if the commission approves it,” Commissioner Anthony Jones said during a telephone interview after the meeting.

“A lot of our inmates are facing mental health challenges. Once they’re out, they don’t always get help, so we’re trying to get them some help while they’re in jail.

The commission has approved $400,000 in funding for COVID vaccination clinics that were held in September, October and November. It has not voted on a spending plan for the bulk of the recovery funds.