ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yankees hire former Mets manager Luis Rojas as 3B coach

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9dQ1_0cxZ92ys00
FILE - New York Mets manager Luis Rojas looks over before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, the New York Yankees hired former Mets manager Rojas as their third base coach, a month after he lost his job with the crosstown rivals. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees hired former Mets manager Luis Rojas as their third base coach on Monday, a month after he lost his job with the crosstown rivals.

Rojas managed the Mets for the past two seasons. The team declined its 2022 option for him on Oct. 4, a day after finishing third in the NL East at 77-85.

Rojas will take the spot of Phil Nevin, who had been the Yankees’ third base coach since the 2018 season. Nevin was let go last month, shortly after he waved home Aaron Judge in a key spot in the AL wild-card game at Boston -- Judge was easily thrown out, and the Red Sox went on to win.

The Yankees tied with Kansas City for making the most outs at the plate this season with 22.

Several ex-Mets have found success over the years after leaving Queens and finding new homes in the Bronx.

Former Mets stars David Cone and Darryl Strawberry won World Series rings with the Yankees and Dwight Gooden pitched a no-hitter for them. Former player and manager Joe Torre won four championships guiding the Yankees.

The 40-year-old Rojas, the son of former big league player and manager Felipe Alou, spent the last 16 seasons with the Mets organization. The Mets were 103-119 with him as manager.

When the Mets dismissed Rojas, they said he had been offered the opportunity to remain in the organization in a role that had yet to be determined. Rojas had been the Mets’ quality control coach in 2019 and previously been a minor league manager and coach for the club.

The Mets had been expected to challenge for the playoffs or even a pennant with $341 million newcomer Francisco Lindor at shortstop, a major move under new owner Steve Cohen.

New York led its division for 90 straight days despite a wave of injuries and Rojas drew praise for his steady hand and communication skills. But a lot fell apart over the final two months of the season with ace Jacob deGrom, Lindor and others on the injured list and several stars stuck in slumps.

An 2-11 skid against the Dodgers and Giants, baseball’s top two teams, dropped the Mets from five games over .500 and tied for first place to 62-66 and 6 1/2 games out on Aug. 26. In a middling division, they lost the lead for good on Aug. 14 and never really recovered.

The Mets went 26-34 during Rojas’ first year as manager and finished tied for last place in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Rojas was elevated to skipper in January 2020 by former general manager Brodie Van Wagenen as the replacement for Carlos Beltrán. The promotion came just days after Beltrán was let go without managing a single game as part of fallout from the Houston Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

Rojas turned 40 on Sept. 1 and was the second-youngest manager in the majors, 24 days older than Minnesota’s Rocco Baldelli.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News: Former Mets manager interviews with Bombers, team declines pitcher’s club-option

Immediately following the conclusion of the Yankees‘ season, they fired several coaches, including hitting coach Marcus Thames, assistant hitting coach P.J. Pillitere and third-base coach Phil Nevin. With replacements needed, the Yankees aren’t looking too far from home to discover a supplement, interviewing former Mets skipper Luis Rojas for a base-coach position over the weekend, per The Athletic.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Luis Rojas Likely To Join Yankees Coaching Staff

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, there is a “strong likelihood” that former Mets manager Luis Rojas will take the job as the Yankees’ third base coach. Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Rojas had a mutual liking for each other in the interview process, according to Sherman’s sources.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
FanSided

Luis Rojas could get back at Mets with next job choice

Former New York Mets manager Luis Rojas could be staying in New York: this time, it’s likely to be as third base coach of the New York Yankees. When a baseball player gets traded away, seeing his former team always calls for a high-caliber “revenge game” performance. The same goes...
MLB
abc17news.com

Rojas says no ‘second thought’ on going from Mets to Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Rojas says it was an easy decision to put on Yankees pinstripes so soon after getting dismissed by the New York Mets. He says there wasn’t any second thought about making the crosstown move. Let go last month after his second year of managing the Mets, Rojas was announced this week as the Yankees’ new third base coach. Rojas says he talked to a few teams, but quickly found a match with manager Aaron Boone and the Yankees. Rojas coached third base a lot as a minor league manager for the Mets. His duties with the Yankees will include working with the outfielders. The 40-year-old Rojas replaces Phil Nevin, who had been the Yankees’ third base coach since 2018.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Luis Rojas, Eric Chavez among Yankees’ potential coaching staff additions

The MLB offseason is underway, and while fans contemplate what might happen when the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on December 1st, the league’s annual general managers’ meetings unfolded in San Diego. Throughout the week, Brian Cashman spoke with reporters several times. In his signature straightforward style, Cashman divulged a few small pieces of information regarding the vacancies on the Yankees’ coaching staff and the headway he and the front office have made in filling them.
MLB
New York Post

Luis Rojas bringing Mets lessons to new Yankees role

Luis Rojas’ two-year run as Mets manager ended when his option wasn’t picked up following the season. After dealing with a tumultuous couple of seasons, under new ownership, uncertainty in the front office, as well as the impact of dealing with COVID protocols, Rojas — the Yankees new third-base coach — said he has no regrets about his time in Queens.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Darryl Strawberry
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Joe Torre
Person
Dwight Gooden
Person
Carlos Beltrán
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Phil Nevin
Person
David Cone
Person
Felipe Alou
InsideThePinstripes

Mets Made a Run at Hiring Yankees' Jean Afterman

The Mets made a run at one of the Yankees’ long-time executives for their president of baseball operations/general manager opening. According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets asked for permission to interview Yankees senior vice president and assistant GM Jean Afterman last week. However, Afterman was not interested in leaving...
MLB
FanSided

Did Cardinals just leak Yankees-Luke Voit trade with sneaky edit?

Congrats, New York Yankees fans who live in the midwest! You’ll be able to travel to St. Louis to watch your boys play the Cardinals at Busch Stadium from Aug. 5-7. Anti-congrats, Yankees fans who live anywhere else! Because you were given quite a scare on Tuesday by a Cardinals hype video that ended up … possibly revealing a little something about how this week is going to end.
MLB
FanSided

5 free agents who absolutely will not sign with the Chicago Cubs

Despite the best wishes of Chicago Cubs fans still smarting from the team’s July dismantling of the core, Jed Hoyer doesn’t look or sound like he’s ready to swim in the deep end of the pool this offseason. This year’s free agent shortstop class isn’t just good – it’s the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The New York Yankees#The Red Sox#Ex Mets
FanSided

Dodgers: Chris Taylor rumors connecting him to worst non-Giants team

This is why the Dodgers maybe should’ve extended Chris Taylor during his All-Star, “Glue Guy” first half. Reasons like this. This particular MLB hot stove season seems poised to last longer than ever, as any move that doesn’t get done before the Dec. 1 lockout could get stuck in purgatory until Spring Training.
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Indians exercise option on 3B Ramírez, hire hitting coach

CLEVELAND (AP)The Indians have a new hitting coach. Jose Ramirez hardly needs one. Cleveland picked up the All-Star third baseman’s $12 million contract option for 2022 on Friday after he had another MVP-caliber season. One of baseball’s best all-around players, Ramirez was one of the only bright spots for the...
MLB
gaslampball.com

Former Padres associate manager Skip Schumaker hired as Cardinals bench coach

Skip Schumaker served as a coach for the San Diego Padres since the beginning of the 2018 season as the first base coach under Andy Green. Then, the Padres retained him as Jayce Tingler’s associate manager. A.J. Preller said that all coaches were able to go seek new jobs, including...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
chatsports.com

Minnesota Twins hire former Padres manager Jayce Tingler as bench coach

A.J. Preller hired Jayce Tingler before the 2020 season but we saw how that worked out. Now the Padres have hired what looks like the right man in Bob Melvin. Tingler, after getting fired, had the option of returning to the Padres organization just in a different role. Preller said...
MLB
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Should Avoid Hip Surgery this Winter

It appears that Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts will be able to avoid having surgery this winter. Unfortunately, the 2021 All-Star missed some time this season dealing with a hip issue that limited him throughout the year. He spent a few weeks on the Injured List and played on the infield for a ...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

654K+
Followers
349K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy