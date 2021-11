FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — For the first time since the Delta variant has caused a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in northern Colorado, medical providers in the packed halls of the ICU are sharing their stories with CBS4. (credit: UCHealth) Dr. Diana Breyer, chief pulmonologist and ICU doctor for UCHealth in northern Colorado, said her fellow medical providers are growingly concerned with the trajectory of the pandemic to end 2021. “I am more worried now than I have been in the pandemic,” Breyer said. “This surge has been particularly hard.” ICUs throughout Weld and Larimer counties have been operating at, or beyond,...

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO