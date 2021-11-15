Cannondale Unveils Bike Collection From Stella McCartney

After a series of rumors and teasers, Supreme and Tiffany & Co. are finally set to officially release their highly-anticipated collaboration. Arriving as part of the skate brand’s Fall 2021 season, the team-up takes inspiration from the luxury jeweler’s designs that debuted in the ’60s. The lineup is led by the Heart Tag Pendant featuring Supreme’s logo, which also appears on the Oval Tag Pearl Necklace. Elsewhere, the Star Bracelet is adorned with the streetwear label’s name spelled out on each of the star pieces, while more heart motifs are found on a pair of sterling silver stud earrings. The collaboration additionally includes a Heart Knife Keyring and Oval Tag Keyring. As expected, the iconic Tiffany Blue color is seen on the collaborative Box Logo tee.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO