Cannondale Unveils Bike Collection From Stella McCartney

Diesel released its second “mini-me wardrobe” for dogs just in time for the holidays.
Directly inspired by the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 women’s wear and men’s wear collections, the eight-piece capsule offers “ready-to-walk” apparel for small breeds and puppies, and accessories for the first time.
The collection includes a padded denim jacket with contrast piping and sleeves, a teddy camouflage hoodie with an adjustable drawstring hem, and a nylon bomber with vintage-inspired Americana patches. A gray logo hoodie rounds out the collection.
Accessories span a collar, leash and harness all made in denim and faux leather, with metal rivets and hardware that mimic the...
