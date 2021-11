Matcha yule logs, chocolate ganache and other seasonal creations that are perfect for your holiday table. It’s not an official holiday here, but Christmas in Japan, with its winter illuminations and bizarrely high demands for KFC buckets, is one of the most joyous and highly anticipated times of year. While you might not be convinced of the festive undertones of a family-sized portion of fried chicken, it’s hard not to be enchanted by the season’s dazzling Christmas cakes that dominate the pastry shops and depachika this time of year.

