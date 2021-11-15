ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reveals new bets on Floor & Decor and Royalty Pharma

By Theron Mohamed
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fThVn_0cxZ5hkS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yqrcs_0cxZ5hkS00
Warren Buffett.

REUTERS/Rick Wilking

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway invested in Floor & Decor and Royalty Pharma last quarter.
  • The investor's company exited Merck and cut its AbbVie and Bristol-Myers Squibb stakes.
  • Berkshire also trimmed its positions in Visa, Mastercard, and Charter Communications.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway built new stakes in Floor & Decor and Royalty Pharma in the third quarter, a regulatory filing revealed on Monday. The famed investor's company also took a knife to several of its pharmaceutical and financial holdings in the period.

Berkshire owns scores of businesses including See's Candies and Geico, and holds multibillion-dollar stakes in Apple, Coca-Cola, and other public companies. It disclosed a new, $99 million position in Floor & Decor, a flooring retailer, and a $475 million stake in Royalty Pharma, which funds clinical trials in exchange for royalties.

Buffett's company exited Merck, Organon, and Liberty Global. It also cut its AbbVie and Bristol-Myers Squibb positions by 30% and 16% respectively last quarter, despite only adding those names to its portfolio in the third quarter of last year. Moreover, it trimmed its Visa, Mastercard, Charter Communications, US Bancorp, and Marsh & McLennan holdings.

On the other hand, Berkshire boosted its Chevron stake by 24%, after halving its position in the energy group in the first quarter of this year, and trimming it even more in the second quarter.

Berkshire's limited tweaks to its portfolio were foreshadowed in its recent third-quarter earnings . They showed the conglomerate spent $1.4 billion on stocks and sold $3.4 billion worth in the period, meaning it disposed of a net $2 billion of equities in the period.

That might seem like a lot, but Berkshire's stock portfolio was worth $293 billion in total at the end of September. Moreover, the company boasted $149 billion in cash and short-term investments, its latest earnings showed.

Buffett has been itching to deploy a chunk of Berkshire's cash on a big stake in a public company or an elephant-sized acquisition for years. However, he's struggled to find bargains with stocks near record highs, and private equity firms and SPACs pushing up the prices of businesses.

In the absence of any great deals, Buffett has plowed billions of dollars into stock buybacks . In fact, his company is on track to repurchase a record $25 billion of its own shares this year.

Read more: Finance guru Whitney Tilson breaks down why Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate 'stay rich' stock — and explains why he's not worried about $7 billion in net stock sales this year

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Westport News

How to Apply Warren Buffett's Investment Approach to Real Estate

At just 11 years old, Warren Buffett learned one of his first lessons about investing. He bought three shares of stock at $38, which quickly dropped to $27 before slowly creeping back up to $40. Young Buffett sold the shares for a small profit. Later, that stock jumped up to $200 a share. Feeling the regret of selling so quickly, he realized the importance of patience in long-term investing.
REAL ESTATE
MarketRealist

Warren Buffett Is Selling Stocks—Here's What He's Shedding

Everyone wants to know what Warren Buffett has in his portfolio at all times. After all, the Berkshire Hathaway founder has built a company with a combined market cap of more than $1.26 trillion based on Class A and B common stock. Plus, his own net worth is $104.1 billion, meaning his investing advice could be worth listening to.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) dropped 0.62% to $281.59 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,688.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $14.06 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
The Motley Fool

Want 125% Gains? Wall Street Says Buy This Stock

Latch's smart locks power apartment buildings and commercial offices. Disruptions in global supply chains caused Latch's share price to tumble last month. Valuation and price targets can be tricky topics for investors. Two highly trained analysts can come to very different conclusions about what a company is worth and which direction its share price is headed. For that reason, I tend to ignore Wall Street's near-term forecasts. But that doesn't mean those metrics are worthless. Price targets can be a great place to start your research.
STOCKS
Forbes

Berkshire Hathaway’s Portfolio Moves In The Third Quarter

Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK/A, BRK/B) third-quarter 13F was filed on September 15. This filing gives us a quarterly opportunity to observe what two of the greatest investors and their team are doing within Berkshire’s publicly traded equity portfolio. Berkshire has a large stable of wholly-owned entities, so this is just a slice of their investments. Please see this recent analysis of Berkshire’s third-quarter earnings report for more about these operating companies.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalties#Us Bancorp#Reuters#Merck#Bristol Myers Squibb#Visa#Mastercard#Charter Communications#Apple#Coca Cola#Liberty Global#Abbvie#Marsh Mclennan#Chevron
Investor's Business Daily

What To Know About The Latest Warren Buffet Biotech Stock Bet, Royalty Pharma

Warren Buffet-led Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) added more than 13 million shares of Royalty Pharma (RPRX), leading RPRX stock to inch higher on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma is a partnership machine. It partners with companies to fund late-stage studies and new product launches in exchange for future royalties. The biotech company also acquires existing royalties from the original companies. Royalty counts AbbVie (ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Biogen (BIIB) and others among its partners.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has made a fortune on Lucid Motors — but missed out on another windfall by selling Tesla stock

Saudi Arabia has made a fortune on Lucid Motors this year, but it missed out on a second windfall by selling Tesla stock. The country's Public Investment Fund (PIF) disclosed a $26 billion stake in Lucid in its third-quarter portfolio update on Monday. PIF listed the holding in its US stock portfolio for the first time because the electric-vehicle startup went public in July.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
FiercePharma

Buffett's Berkshire exited Merck investment just before COVID pill boost, further trimmed AbbVie and BMS holdings

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway doesn’t appear to be the oracle of every market movement, at least not in the case of an investment in Merck & Co. The company cleared its stake in Merck during the third quarter, right on the eve of a major stock price boost for the New Jersey pharma thanks to the phase 3 success of its Ridgeback Biotherapeutics-partnered COVID-19 pill molnupiravir.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
AFP

JP Morgan sues Tesla for $162 mn over share warrants

JP Morgan Chase has sued Tesla for $162 million over a stock warrants contract, accusing the company of "flagrantly" ignoring its obligation to pay the investment bank after the electric carmaker's shares soared. JP Morgan said it demanded the due shares or cash, "but Tesla has flagrantly ignored its clear contractual obligation to pay JP Morgan in full."
BUSINESS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Home Depot, Robinhood, SoFi and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Home Depot — Shares of Home Depot jumped 5.7% after the home improvement retailer beat on earnings. The company reported earnings of $3.92 per share on revenue of $36.82 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $3.40 on revenue of $35.01 billion, according to Refinitiv.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

Companies that generate lots of cash can hold up well in a bad economy. Investments that cross a lot of industries are better diversified than ones that are tightly concentrated. $5,000 can be enough to get you well on the path of a successful long-term investing strategy. As an investor,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Should Value Investors Buy Berkshire Hathaway's Stock?

(1:00) - Does Berkshire Hathaway's Stock Fit Into Your Portfolio?. (6:30) - Should You Be Following Warren Buffett’s Trades vs. Buying The Stock?. (10:30) - Funds That May Benefit Your Portfolio: Tracey’s Top Picks. (21:15) - Episode Roundup: BRKB, ULTA, VOO, SLYV, AAPL, CVX, BAC, FHB, PPBI, BKU. Welcome to...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy