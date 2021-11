LEWISTON - During a ceremony at McSorley Elementary School in Lewiston on Tuesday, November 16, the Idaho Lottery will announce this year’s recipients of their annual Bucks for Books program. The event begins at 2:30 pm. McSorley Elementary is one of 39 recipients around Idaho who will receive a check and new books for the year. In all of north-central Idaho, there are four recipients this year. The others will be announced Tuesday.

IDAHO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO