Tickets For Zoo Lights Now Available

DENVER (CBS4) – Tickets for a fan-favorite are now on sale. The Denver Zoo wants to invite you to the 31st year of Zoo Lights.

Two million LED lights will cover 80 acres across the zoo. Tickets can only be purchased online .

Zoo Lights run from Dec. 4 to Jan. 2, not including Christmas Day. Visitors can most likely get a view of tigers, camels, horses and most of the pachyderms. The Tropical Discovery building, which is enclosed, will also be open to view fish, frogs, capybaras and sloths.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children ages 3 and up, and free for children 2 and under, although children 2 years and younger will still require a ticket which can be booked online.