ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Tickets For Zoo Lights Now Available

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Tickets for a fan-favorite are now on sale. The Denver Zoo wants to invite you to the 31st year of Zoo Lights.

Two million LED lights will cover 80 acres across the zoo. Tickets can only be purchased online .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QHoU6_0cxZ32cm00

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Zoo Lights run from Dec. 4 to Jan. 2, not including Christmas Day. Visitors can most likely get a view of tigers, camels, horses and most of the pachyderms. The Tropical Discovery building, which is enclosed, will also be open to view fish, frogs, capybaras and sloths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37smEQ_0cxZ32cm00

(credit: CBS)

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children ages 3 and up, and free for children 2 and under, although children 2 years and younger will still require a ticket which can be booked online.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Cherry Creek Holiday Market Kicks Off Second Year With ‘Winter Wanderland’

DENVER (CBS4)– If you’re looking for an immersive holiday shopping experience that allows you to support local businesses and skip the hassle of online orders, the Cherry Creek Holiday Market is kicking off its second year. (credit: CBS) “This is is a really great area for people to hang out with family, friends and just kind of enjoy a sense of belonging and holiday spirit,” said Kenny Nelson, Production Manager for Fetch Concepts. Fetch Concepts is in charge of putting on the holiday market in partnership with the Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District. Between first and second street along Filmore, the entire...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Winter Park Officially Opens For 2021/2022 Season

WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Winter Park opened its gondolas for the first time this 2021/2022 season on Nov. 17. Last year, the resort opened in early December. (credit: CBS) The resort also unveiled its new Winter Park Resort app which, officials say, gives visitors most services, like stat tracking, ordering food and real-time lift updates, at their fingertips. One such service is the trail map. Ski season is officially here! Lifts will spin until 4pm today. Don’t forget to stop by Derailer between 11-3 for $1 @CoorsLight (while supplies last) and your chance to win some new swag! Must be 21+. See the full rules here: https://t.co/71rZuE5WlA pic.twitter.com/sOov9gOiKm — Winter Park Resort (@WinterPark) November 17, 2021 The resort says it will save more than 12,000 lbs. of paper by eliminating the trail maps. They also recognize the sentimental aspect of getting a physical map, the resort says they will still be for sale throughout the Village. “We’re making good on our commitments to the planet, our community and the next generation of mountain adventurers,” said Liz Agostin, Vice President of Marketing for Winter Park Resort. The app is free and available to all riders. The ski train to Winter Park will return this ski season.
WINTER PARK, CO
CBS Denver

Daily Visitation Fee, Camping Fees At Rocky Mountain National Park Could Go Up

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Administrators at Rocky Mountain National Park have announced a plan to increase the daily vehicle entrance fee by $5 — up to $30 from $25. (credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) They are also looking to increase camping fees at four campgrounds from $30 to $35 during the summer, and from $20 to $35 a night in the winter at Moraine Park Campground — the only one that’s open in the winter. The weekly and yearly passes would not go up. The park says the increased fees would help maintain the park. The proposal is currently open to public comments.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

DIA Recommends Getting To The Airport 2+ Hours Early Over Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Period

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver International Airport is expecting more than two million passengers over the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s why DIA is recommending passengers arrive at the airport at least two hours early. Passenger traffic is expected to increase nearly 3% over 2019 before the pandemic began. DIA expects the busiest days will be the Monday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and then again on the Sunday and Monday after the holiday. The airport said it has worked with TSA to add extra lanes at the north and A bridge security checkpoints. There is also a new TSA security setup at DIA. RELATED: How To Navigate Through The New TSA Security Setup At Denver International Airport DIA will open the Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot 24 hours a day, 7 days a week beginning on Friday. The east economy lot will be closed. The shuttle lot was shut down during the pandemic. DIA said shuttle shortages are still an issue and flyers should prepare to arrive early in order to get to the terminal on time.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

Who Was Daddy Bruce Randolph, Who Inspired Decades Of Thanksgiving Outreach In Denver?

DENVER (CBS4) – His name is on an elementary school and a street, but Bruce “Daddy Bruce” Randolph’s biggest impact on Denver remains his mission to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. (file photo credit: CBS) It’s a 50-year tradition that continues two decades after his death. Daddy Bruce was born in Arkansas in 1900, the son of a former slave, and the 1960s he came to Denver where he opened his iconic barbecue restaurant in Five Points. From his love of cooking, grew a mission. “He wanted to be like Jesus and feed 5,000. It just started from there and it grew. First...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Casa Bonita Partners With Dana Rodriguez, Acclaimed Denver Chef & Restaurateur

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – First it was a surprise when Casa Bonita-loving South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone put their money where their animated mouths ate as kids and bought the place. Now they have another surprise; they’ve partnered with James Beard Award nominated-chef Dana Rodriguez to be executive chef. First there was a surprise phone call. Rodriguez says she typically does not answer numbers she recognizes, but did. “It’s like, what? Matt and Trey from South Park are doing this and I can cook?” said Rodriguez. Then there was a tasting, which they apparently liked. (credit: CBS) “And they say, ‘Dana I...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Royal Arch Trail Reopens To Hikers After Significant Maintenance, Reconstruction Work

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Royal Arch Trail is once again open for hikers. The City of Boulder reopened the popular open space trail after significant maintenance and reconstruction work. Royal Arch Trail (credit: City of Boulder) The popular trail at Chautauqua Park has experienced heavy erosion over the years. It was closed in April. The City of Boulder has reopened the Royal Arch Trail after completing significant maintenance and reconstruction work along the popular open space trail. Learn about Royal Arch and other #Boulder trails and trailheads: https://t.co/S1Oap4gtCT pic.twitter.com/wD5SI59ZU6 — Boulder OSMP (@boulderosmp) November 15, 2021 Officials with the city’s Open Space & Mountain Parks completed many projects, including installing an 18-foot bridge to help hikers pass through the area safely. In May, the city planned to build a new staircase to the route. LINK: Royal Arch Trail
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Dana Rodriguez Named Executive Chef Of Casa Bonita

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Award-winning chef and restauranteur Dana Rodriguez will be taking over the kitchen at Casa Bonita. The iconic Colorado landmark was recently purchased by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone who promised to improve the food. (credit: Evan Semón/CBS) Rodriguez, a three-time James Beard award nominee, will take the role as Executive Chef of Casa Bonita and promises a major overhaul of the culinary program that will “improve everything, but change nothing.” Dana Rodriguez (credit: Feed Media) Rodriguez worked her through the ranks of Denver’s top restaurants including Rioja and Bistro Vendome, before opening two restaurants of her own: Super Mega Bien and Work & Class. Her third – Cantina Loca – opening in late 2021. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) “This is a dream come true,” says Rodriguez in a statement. “Casa Bonita means so much to so many people here in Denver. I’m excited to work with Trey and Matt and reimagine the culinary program; I want to make sure this is a place where people will look forward to eating, drinking, spending time and bringing friends, family and visitors.”
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Christmas#Horse#Fish#The Denver Zoo#Denver Zoo Rrb
CBS Denver

VIDEO: Dozens Of Elk Run From Wildfire In Estes Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A herd of elk was seen in Colorado running from the wildfire that broke out in Estes Park Tuesday morning. Eric Harrington shared the video on Twitter near the Kruger Rock Fire. Seeing a herd of Elk running from the smoke/fire here in Estes Park at Mary’s Lake. pic.twitter.com/h77xaQRXoy — Eric Harrington (@RetroEric73) November 16, 2021 Harrington said he captured the video from the Mary’s Lake area of the tourist town at the gateway of Rocky Mountain National Park. “The vast majority of wildlife is able to easily move out of the fire’s path to safety — for the...
ESTES PARK, CO
CBS Denver

Governor’s Park Playground In Denver Closed After Dozens Of Needles Found

DENVER (CBS4)– A popular playground in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood was shut down because it is just too dangerous. Some residents say it’s not an isolated problem in the neighborhood. (credit: CBS) Quality Hill Park, at 10th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street, was not living up to its name. According to some who live in the area, the neighborhood square has become a neighborhood nuisance. But that’s not the only park that residents are concerned about. Nearby, you can still walk the dogs in Governor’s Park at 7th Avenue and Logan Street, but that playground has been shut down since September after 40 needles...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Estes Park Residents & Visitors Watch Kruger Rock Fire With Worrisome Gazes

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – As night fell, flames lit up the area around Kruger Rock in Estes Park on Tuesday. Winds fanned both the flames at the Kruger Rock Fire and fears of those living nearby. The fire has so far burned about 130 acres and is 15% contained. “My wife went outside and she saw the mountain lit up like it had Christmas lights on it, and she said ‘I wont be able to sleep tonight,’” Estes Park resident Rick Sullivan said. (credit: CBS) He and his wife made the decision to leave their home Tuesday night, evacuating to the nearby YMCA...
ESTES PARK, CO
CBS Denver

Steamboat Ski Resort Delays Opening Day Until Nov. 27 Due To ‘Unseasonably Warm Fall’

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Steamboat Ski Resort has delayed its opening to Nov. 27 due to an unseasonably warm fall. The ski resort has only received 26 inches of snow since Oct. 1. (credit: CBS) “Anyone who has been in Steamboat, or has been anxiously watching our mountain cameras, knows that mother nature hasn’t been cooperating this pre-season,” said Dave Hunter, vice president of resort operations for Steamboat Ski Resort, in a statement. “Normally this time of year we have more than 20 inches of snowfall- that has remained (not melted), a 10-20 inch mid-mountain base and 200 hours of snowmaking under our belt. This year we haven’t been able to capitalize on extended snowmaking temperatures and windows, with only 8 hours of total snowmaking. While our mountain crews have done an incredible job of pulling every magic trick out of the hat, reality is that our slopes are not ready to welcome skiers and riders.” Steamboat is looking forward to favorable snowmaking conditions this week and believe that Nov. 27 makes a more realistic opening day. Steamboat said that guests who have reservations between Nov. 20 and Nov. 26 should contact Steamboat Central Reservations.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy