ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Get started down the research pathway by joining a 1 Credit Creative Inquiry Course- ‘Undergraduate Research Foundations’

clemson.edu
 5 days ago

Are you unsure of what research is? Are you interested in research, but not sure how to start? Are you engaged in a research project but feel lost in the weeds? This class will prepare you...

blogs.clemson.edu

Comments / 0

Related
uni.edu

Mary Ann Bolton Undergraduate Research Award

Donated by the class of 1970, the Mary Ann Bolton Undergraduate Research Award recognizes and celebrates students who have completed undergraduate research. Those who have conducted research using library materials and worked with a UNI faculty member or mentor can qualify. Full-time students from any major must have completed a credit-bearing course or faculty-mentored project. Projects must also be original work completed no earlier than spring of 2021. The application includes a personal essay of 800-1200 words, a version of the research, a letter of support from a faculty member, and a copy of all project requirements. Each student will only be eligible to win one award and previous applicants are welcome to apply as well. Three winners will be chosen, first place gets $1,200 and two runners-up will each receive $800. Applications will be due by Wednesday, April 13, 2022, so apply online today on the Mary Ann Bolton award website.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
villanova.edu

Join CLAS for the Graduate Student Research Symposium

Join the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS) for the Graduate Student Research Symposium on Friday, Nov. 12, from 1-4 p.m. Oral presentations will begin at 1 p.m. in the Connelly Center Cinema. Poster presentations will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the St. David’s Room. Each year, graduate students...
COLLEGES
pvamu.edu

Graduate/Undergraduate Student Researcher Spotlight: Lucy Nwosu

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (November 11, 2021) – As the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfurl across the world in 2020, it spurned a life-changing research opportunity for Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) student Lucy Nwosu, who is a doctoral student in electrical engineering in the Roy G. Perry College of Engineering. When the Division of Research & Innovation (R&I) launched the Faculty Research & Innovation for Scholarly Excellence (RISE) for Undergraduate and Graduate programs, Nwosu knew this was the opportunity for her to increase her research opportunities and specifically focus on the growing prevalence of the virus.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
ELON University

Jen Hamel and David Vandermast co-author study about student learning in study abroad courses that include undergraduate research experiences

Elon associate professors of biology Jen Hamel and David Vandermast co-authored a study in the fall 2021 issue of Scholarship and Practice of Undergraduate Research, a journal that focuses on student learning during study abroad courses that include undergraduate research experiences. The article, “Undergraduate research abroad: shared themes in student...
ELON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undergraduate Research#Physics#Ci#Creative Inquiry
isu.edu

HERC Grant Funds Undergraduate Robotics Research at Idaho State University

A trio of Idaho State University Mechanical Engineering undergrads will be getting hands-on experience in the field of robotics. Thanks to an $8,000 grant from the Higher Education Research Council, the students will work towards developing a robotic arm, novel grasping mechanism (robotic hand) for sampling, and a vision system that can be mounted on an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).
IDAHO STATE
clemson.edu

Call Me Doctor Summit – Come Learn about Graduate School!

You are cordially invited to the Call Me Doctor Summit 2021! The summit is an awesome opportunity to learn about many aspects of graduate school including:. The Summit takes place Nov 19, 1pm-6pm at Rhodes Hall 111 Annex (in-person) and via Zoom (virtually) and will feature a dynamic group of presenters to answer your questions about graduate school. Along with refreshments, we hope you will join us to view research posters from some inspiring undergraduate research participants.
CLEMSON, SC
asu.edu

CRUX co-founder joins ASU in pivotal cultural-sector field research

Lauren Ruffin, designer and thought leader working in the realm of racial equity, creative work and policy, is joining the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University for a nine-month residency. The National Field Leader in Residence is a cornerstone program of the Herberger Institute’s National...
ARIZONA STATE
siue.edu

Creative Representations of Research Impact Awarded by SIUE Graduate School

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) Graduate School has announced the winners of the 2021 Visualizing Research Impacts (VRI) competition, which encourages SIUE scholars to share the impacts of their research through images. This year’s recipients are Emily Petruccelli, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, and Jocelyn...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
the University of Delaware

Undergraduate research opportunity in soil chemistry

The Delaware Environmental Institute is now accepting applications for an undergraduate research opportunity in environmental soil chemistry. University of Delaware students with an interest in soil chemistry, sea level rise and climate change are encouraged to apply. As sea levels rise, coastal soils are being salinized at increasing rates. This...
EDUCATION
xula.edu

Xavierite, Holly Honore, Featured in 2021s Journal of Undergraduate Chemistry Research

Quarterly, the Journal of Undergraduate Chemistry Research selects students to be featured in their journal’s publication. This year celebrating their 20th anniversary, the Journal of Undergraduate Chemistry Research selected Xavierite Holly Honore, highlighting her undergraduate research at Xavier University. As a senior Chemistry major, Honore was thrilled to learn of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lamar.edu

The Office of Undergraduate Research to host 8th annual HASBSEB conference

The Office of Undergraduate Research is set to host the 8th annual Humanities, Arts, Social and Behavioral Sciences, Education and Business Conference on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Landes Auditorium in the Galloway Business building. “We want our students to pursue more out-of-classroom experiences that will make a difference in their...
BEAUMONT, TX
uccs.edu

8 UCCS faculty join $1 Million Club for sponsored research

In a year marked by challenges, eight UCCS researchers have achieved a new milestone: induction into the $1 Million Club for externally-funded sponsored research. The eight new inductees join 48 existing Million Dollar Club members at UCCS, which includes those who have surpassed the $1 million, $5 million and $10 million marks for sponsored research.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
TheConversationCanada

Teaching university students to be 'age-conscious' could help address our elder care crisis

How does systemic ageism affect our society? A coroner’s inquest into COVID-19 deaths in long-term care homes in Québec recently heard that ageism was a contributing factor. This is one of many recent examples of the ways ageism is entrenched into our institutional and social structures, and negatively impacts people and systems. The pandemic brought the critical consequences of ageism to the forefront, as older people’s basic human rights were dramatically affected. Sarah Fraser, a professor in the Interdisciplinary School of Health Sciences at University of Ottawa, and global colleagues, documented how some public reporting throughout the pandemic has misrepresented and...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Daily Collegian

Altoona student wins undergraduate research poster competition

ALTOONA, Pa. — Penn State Altoona student Rae V. Griffith won the undergraduate poster competition at the Pennsylvania Sociological Society annual meeting, held virtually Nov. 5-6. The society provides a forum for future social scientists to develop their careers. Griffith, a criminal justice major and sociology minor, presented the poster...
ALTOONA, PA
clemson.edu

Open Position: Oral Historian

Clemson University Libraries seeks an innovative, collaborative, and service-oriented Oral Historian. The oral historian will provide expertise in conducting oral histories documenting the history of Clemson and focused areas of research. The unit is comprised of the Manuscript Collections, University Archives, Records Management, and Rare Books. The Special Collections and Archives, distinguished for its strong collections in university history, agriculture, and textile history, is part of the Clemson University Libraries.
CLEMSON, SC
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Renown research scientist joins Jacksonville's Turner Scientific

A long-time professor of otolaryngology at Washington University in St. Louis has joined the research team at Turner Scientific in Jacksonville as its director of cochlear pharmacokinetics. Alec Salt was a research scientist at Washington University for 37 years. His assistant at the university, Jared Hartsock, will join Turner Scientific...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Corvallis Gazette-Times

OSU researcher Anthony Koppers to join research office

Anthony Koppers has been named senior advisor to Oregon State University vice president for research Irem Turner. Koppers has been with the university since 2007, and he has been the associate dean for research in the College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences since 2019. He will begin his role...
EDUCATION
Columbia University

Cardiothoracic Anesthesiologist, Pulmonary Researcher Joins Columbia Anesthesiology

Marcos Vidal Melo, MD, PhD, an internationally renowned cardiopulmonary scientist and anesthesiologist, has joined the Department of Anesthesiology at Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons as chief of the Division of Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology. Before joining Columbia on Nov. 1, Vidal Melo was professor of anesthesia at Harvard Medical...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy