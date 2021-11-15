Get started down the research pathway by joining a 1 Credit Creative Inquiry Course- ‘Undergraduate Research Foundations’

Donated by the class of 1970, the Mary Ann Bolton Undergraduate Research Award recognizes and celebrates students who have completed undergraduate research. Those who have conducted research using library materials and worked with a UNI faculty member or mentor can qualify. Full-time students from any major must have completed a credit-bearing course or faculty-mentored project. Projects must also be original work completed no earlier than spring of 2021. The application includes a personal essay of 800-1200 words, a version of the research, a letter of support from a faculty member, and a copy of all project requirements. Each student will only be eligible to win one award and previous applicants are welcome to apply as well. Three winners will be chosen, first place gets $1,200 and two runners-up will each receive $800. Applications will be due by Wednesday, April 13, 2022, so apply online today on the Mary Ann Bolton award website.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO