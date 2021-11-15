ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden Signs Infrastructure Bill Into Law with Billions for Wildlife Habitat and Climate Resiliency 

defenders.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Though not a perfect bill, it is an uplifting note in what needs to be a symphony of dedicated funding aimed at strengthening ecosystem resiliency in the face of climate change and the biodiversity crises going forward. We now call on Congress to swiftly pass the Build Back Better...

defenders.org

Comments / 0

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Sen. Manchin introduces Outdoor Recreation Act

WASHINGTON — Federal legislation that could boost and improve opportunities for outdoor recreation – one of them southern West Virginia’s Hatfield-McCoy Trail – has been introduced in Congress, one of West Virginia’s senators announced this week. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
crowdfundinsider.com

Saule Omarova: Approval of Biden Administration’s Pick for Comptroller of the Currency is Looking Dicey

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), an independent bureau under the US Department of Treasury, is the lead bank regulator in the US. Managed by the Comptroller of the Currency, it is a key federal agency in approving or denying national bank charters along with providing supervision for national banks and federal savings associations. In recent years, the OCC has become a forum for debate regarding the rise of digital banks, as well as neo-banks – Fintechs that provide bank-like services while not being a licensed bank. During the end of the Trump Administration, a fair amount of progress was made in the Fintech sector. Then acting Comptroller of the Currency, Brian Brooks took decisive action in clarifying certain compliance requirements for non-bank lenders, providing guidance on digital assets, as well as approving the first truly digital bank to receive a national bank charter.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

SCOTUS suddenly very interested in California's Private Attorney General Act

(Reuters) - It may be time for lawyers who represent employees in Private Attorney General Act cases in California to start worrying about the U.S. Supreme Court. In PAGA cases, employees stand in the shoes of the state in representative actions to police employment law violations, with 75% of any recovery going to California and 25% to workers. Plaintiffs file thousands of PAGA suits annually.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC4

Utah to receive billions in funding from new Infrastructure Bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4)- The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) released details on how the new infrastructure law will affect Utah and how the state will benefit from it. According to details released in a statement from the department, Utah received an overall C+ on its infrastructure report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers […]
UTAH STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Disney addresses new legislation that would fine companies for enforcing vaccine mandate

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Disney addresses reports and social media blogs about ending the vaccine mandates at their Florida properties. “We believe that our approach to mandatory vaccines has been the right one as we’ve continued to focus on the safety and well-being of our Cast Members and Guests, and at this point, more than 90 percent of active Florida-based Cast Members have already verified that they are fully vaccinated. We will address legal developments as appropriate,” said a Disney spokesperson.
INDUSTRY

