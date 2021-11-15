Sherlock Holmes Chapter One’s game is afoot in the launch trailer

Do you agree with the following statements: “In the current digitized world, trivial information is accumulating every second, preserved in all its triteness.” “Rumours about petty issues, misrepresentations, slander.” “The untested truths spun by different interests continue to churn and accumulate.” “Everyone withdraws into their own small gated community, afraid of a larger forum.” “No one is invalidated, but nobody is right.” They were written twenty years ago, not by an anthropologist, a sociologist, nor a demographer, trying to crack the codes of time, but by Hideo Kojima—whose peculiar stockpile of obsessions have led him to startling moments of prescience. The game that contains them is Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and, though much of its plot is preserved in all its triteness, its ideas are anything but trivial.

