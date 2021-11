Here's a breakdown of the news from the Chargers' 10th week of the season:. Justin Herbert continued to rewrite the history books as a young NFL quarterback for the Chargers with another impressive feat during the team's Week 9 matchup. Herbert needed 25 completions to reach 600 for his career and become the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 600 completions in 25 starts of a career. On the 23rd start of his career Hebert did that and more, completing 32 of 38 passes for 356 yards with three total touchdowns.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO