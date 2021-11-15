Cam Newton is back. Is he still a good NFL quarterback?

NFL Week 11 - It's easy to laugh off Cam Newton's declaration that he's back when his new-old Panthers team needed its Sunday win over the Cardinals to return to a .500 record. But at least in fantasy, you shouldn't ignore the possibility. Even when he underwhelmed as a passer at times in recent seasons, Newton never fared too poorly in fantasy. And while myriad shoulder and foot injuries may have lowered Newton's ceiling from his early-career top-eight fantasy standard, Newton threw the ball better in the preseason and could recapture QB1 value on the shoulders of his goal-line rushing.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO