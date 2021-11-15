ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cam Newton is back. Is he still a good NFL quarterback?

USA Today
 5 days ago

WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Steve Smith Reacts to Cam Newton Returning to the Panthers

Panthers legendary WR turned hall of honor member, as well as NFL Network Analyst Steve Smith, joined Kyle Bailey today on the Clubhouse as he reacted to the breaking news that Cam Newton is back with the Panthers. Steve started right off the bat by saying they have increased their chances of winning with this […]
NFL
CowboyMaven

QB Cam Newton Signs - Back With Carolina Panthers: NFL Tracker

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. NOV 11 CAM IS BACK The Cowboys already got their taste of the Panthers this year. But soon,...
NFL
chatsports.com

Cam Newton Back in QB1 Conversation

NFL Week 11 - It's easy to laugh off Cam Newton's declaration that he's back when his new-old Panthers team needed its Sunday win over the Cardinals to return to a .500 record. But at least in fantasy, you shouldn't ignore the possibility. Even when he underwhelmed as a passer at times in recent seasons, Newton never fared too poorly in fantasy. And while myriad shoulder and foot injuries may have lowered Newton's ceiling from his early-career top-eight fantasy standard, Newton threw the ball better in the preseason and could recapture QB1 value on the shoulders of his goal-line rushing.
NFL
The Spun

Matt Rhule Reveals When He First Called Cam Newton

Cam Newton agreed to a shocking deal on Thursday to return to the Carolina Panthers. After over two months out of the league, the former No. 1 overall pick will go back to the place where his career in the NFL began. The deal should be beneficial for both sides....
NFL
foxwilmington.com

Cam Newton can still be a “special player”

CHARLOTTE — Cam Newton has done some amazing things here. The Panthers know that. He knows that. And both sides know the leaving added a layer to this story, one that adds an epic layer to what might come. When Newton was released last offseason, it set the stage for...
NFL
929thelake.com

Cam Newton Returns to NFL – Inks Deal with Carolina Panthers

According to reports, Cam Newton is back in the NFL. He has re-signed with his old team, the Carolina Panthers, after their starting quarterback has gone down with an injury. It looks like the Saints will see an old divisional rival back taking snaps in the Black & Blue. See...
NFL
Turnto10.com

Former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton reunites with the Carolina Panthers

(WJAR) — Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is going back to the team where his career started. The Carolina Panthers announced on Thursday that the organization had signed the veteran quarterback. Newton was a free agent since the Patriots decided to release him in August, and instead start...
NFL
AL.com

NFL Week 10: Panthers fans pine for Cam Newton

Carolina Panthers fans pining for a quarterback from better days for their favorite NFL team had “Cam Newton” trending on Twitter on Wednesday. The most vociferous of the Carolina supporters want their team to bring back the former Auburn All-American, and their voices intensified with the news that Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is headed to injured reserve with a partial fracture of the scapula. Carolina coach Matt Rhule said on Wednesday the team expected Darnold to miss at least four weeks.
NFL
buffalonynews.net

Cam Newton back in Carolina, signs with Panthers

A reunion between Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers is now a reality. Newton and the Panthers convened for a meeting on Thursday and agreed to terms on a contract shortly thereafter to bring the former NFL MVP back to Charlotte. The deal is pending a physical, but Newton shared a picture of himself with team owner David Tepper.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Cam Newton News

After being cut by the New England Patriots just before the start of the 2021 NFL season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently for the opportunity to sign with a new team. That opportunity might be coming this week. On Thursday, Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer reported that...
NFL
MLive.com

He’s back! QB-needy Panthers agree to deal with former No. 1 pick Cam Newton

2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, setting the stage for the former No. 1 overall pick to return to Charlotte, the team announced. The deal is pending a physical, but all signs point to Newton, who spent his first nine seasons with the Panthers and led them to Super Bowl 50, rejoining the team that drafted him.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cam Newton deserved a better ending, and he’ll get it in Carolina

What comes to mind when you think of Cam Newton? The Superman pose? Handing footballs to kids in the stands behind end zones? Failing to dive on that crucial Super Bowl fumble? The curious, eye-melting font in all of his Instagram posts? Outfits that split the difference between the Met Gala and a Marvel movie?
NFL
Yardbarker

Cam Newton appears thrilled to be back with Panthers

Cam Newton officially returned to practice with the Carolina Panthers on Friday, and the quarterback sure seems happy to be back with his former team. The Panthers shared a video on Twitter of Newton arriving at practice in a golf cart with wide receivers DJ Moore and Robby Anderson. As he often does, Newton made sure to show some love for the camera.
