Chesapeake Bay Program gets big funding boost under $1T infrastructure bill signed by Biden

A small sailboat makes its way past Fort Monroe on the Chesapeake Bay in 2018. Rob Ostermaier/Daily Press

The Chesapeake Bay Program is set to get a big boost of federal funding.

The program that oversees the bay’s restoration will get an extra $238 million over the next five years — a little over $47 million each year — under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act President Joe Biden signed into law Monday.

That’s a more than 50% increase from current funding levels, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, which is part of the coalition of nonprofits, academic institutions and governments partnered with the bay program. The partnership began in the 1980s to restore and preserve the nation’s largest estuary.

Denise Stranko, federal executive director of the bay foundation, said in a statement that more money for the program “is welcome news at a pivotal time for the future of the Bay, its tributaries, and the more than 18 million people who live, work, and play in its six-state watershed.”

She said she hopes to make the most of the budget increase “while we still have time to save this national treasure.”

The bay program is racing to meet a 2025 deadline under the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint. To meet pollution reduction goals, officials are putting conservation practices in place. Such efforts include changing the way farmers layout and manage crops to stop harmful nutrients from entering the bay, planting greenery along waterways, and upgrading wastewater treatment facilities.

In the statement, Stranko said the extra $47 million annually will go toward those plans as well as restoring oyster reefs, installing rain gardens and more.

Current baseline funding for the program is $87.5 million. A bill that passed the House this summer would set it a few million higher, but the Senate hasn’t taken it into consideration yet.

Katherine Hafner, 757-222-5208, katherine.hafner@pilotonline.com