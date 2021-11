Xiao Yi, an official of the Chinese Political Party, has been called out for alleged abuse of power. Xiao Yi, a former vice-chairman of Jiangxi provincial committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference has allegedly abused his power to lend credence to cryptocurrency mining activities, against the government ban on all mining activity. He has consequently been expelled from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). This was announced by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), on Nov. 13, 2021. The CCDI is a body that enforces internal rules and regulations and combats corruption in the Chines Communist Party.

