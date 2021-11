The new CZ-USA 600 bolt-action rifles come in four versions—the Alpha, Lux, Range and Trail—and in a variety of calibers and features to meet every shooter's needs. The 600 Series is the next generation of bolt-action rifles from CZ-USA. Built to the exacting standards that CZ is known for, these rifles deliver outstanding accuracy at an affordable price. The series includes four unique models, covering a wide range of stock materials, barrel profiles, action lengths and cartridge combinations. User-friendly options like the adjustable trigger, 60-degree bolt throw, and the ability to swap caliber without a gunsmith using an optional conversion kit adds utility.

4 DAYS AGO