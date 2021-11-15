KU parents celebrate after small town freshman comes up hero

Jared Casey sealed the deal for the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday.

KSN News reports Jalon Daniels hit Jared Casey on a scrambling pass for a 2-point conversion in overtime and Kansas stunned Texas 57-56 Saturday night to snap the Jayhawks’ eight-game losing streak this season and a 56-game losing streak in Big 12 road contests that stretched back to 2008.

The small town walk-on freshman had his family watching on the road in Austin, Texas.