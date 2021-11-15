ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Asimakoupoulos to appear at It’s a Wonderful Life Festival

By News
Mercer Island Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reverend Greg Asimakoupoulos, chaplain at Covenant Living at the Shores, will be a featured guest at the It’s a Wonderful Life Festival in Seneca Falls, New York, Dec. 8-12. This year the annual festival in the Empire State marks the 75th anniversary of the Frank Capra holiday favorite....

