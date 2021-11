Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Decorating gingerbread houses was one of my favorite Christmas traditions as a kid. And since I plan on spending a lot of time inside this winter to avoid the snow and ice, I'm planning to bring the activity back—hopefully with improved decorating skills this time. If decorating these sugary houses is one of the holiday traditions you plan to start with your family this season (or if your kids got hooked on these edible creations after decorating Halloween cookie houses), it's time to grab a gingerbread kit ($10, Target) and start decorating. Or, mix up a batch of gingerbread cookie dough and use our easy tutorial and printable template to assemble your house.

7 DAYS AGO