Drinks

What Is Alcohol Intolerance?

By Toketemu Ohwovoriole
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you start to feel nauseous or sick after consuming even the most negligible amounts of alcohol? Do you feel unusually warm or notice that your skin turns pink? These might be signs that you have alcohol intolerance. Alcohol intolerance is sometimes referred to as alcohol sensitivity. A person...

Queen Medusa
3d ago

that's me, except I use to be able to tolerate alcohol, after coming off some medications I was on I became alcohol intolerant, I can't have even one drink

8
icemomma 1
3d ago

it's when you can be a .30 or higher and function, where a amateur drinker would have Alcohol poisoning or possibly dead. Tolarance is built over time when someone starts to drink every day.

4
Vincent Venturella
3d ago

symptoms like flushing, rhinitis, more often nasal congestion, rapid heartbeat, feeling hot, later nausea. abdominal cramping.

2
