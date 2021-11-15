Gust Of Winter Weather Prompts Warnings To Northeast Ohio Drivers

Photo: Getty Images

Winter weather is upon us.

Northeast Ohio got a fresh round of winter weather, launching residents into chilly temperatures and snowy roads.

As the season ramps up, the Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking to hire hundreds of snow plow operators to help combat treacherous road conditions. Matt Bruning , press secretary for ODOT, told Cleveland’s 19 News : “Will the roads be taken care of? Absolutely. Will we have plows out during and after a snow event? Absolutely. Will it take as long to clear those roads as it has in year’s past? It might take longer.” Bruning said in a tweet at 11:30 a.m. on Monday (November 15) that “more than 175 crews (were) still out patrolling roads, mostly in NE Ohio where lake effect show persists.” He urged drivers to give them plenty of room.

Likewise, the National Weather Service Cleveland warned on Monday: “Snow Squalls can cause instant Blizzard like conditions. Drivers can go from having good visibility to white out conditions in just seconds. This sudden change in road conditions can lead to accidents.”

Earlier this year, the Farmers Almanac predicted a “winter whopper” in its 2021-2022 extended weather forecast. It warned of “cold and flaky weather,” and “big doses” of precipitation throughout the season.