Jaguars' Laquon Treadwell: Catches first pass

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Caught his lone target for 18 yards during Sunday's 23-17...

www.cbssports.com

Sentinel-Echo

Jaguars fall in first round to Pulaski County, 40-14

SOMERSET — Behind an 11-catch, 221-yard, four-touchdown career night from junior wide receiver Chandler Godby, the Pulaski County Maroons (7-4, 4-1) rolled to a 40-14 win over North Laurel (8-3, 2-3) in the Class 4A, District 8 playoffs Friday at PC Field. The win sets up a second-round rematch with...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Big Cat Country

Jaguars DE Josh Allen makes history during first half vs. Bills

Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen made history on Sunday vs. the Buffalo Bills, sacking Bills quarterback Josh Allen. That marked the first time an NFL player sacked a QB with the same first and last name. Allen now has 5.5 sacks on the year. The Jaguars head into halftime all...
NESN

Jaguars’ First Win On U.S. Soil In 420 Days Was Against Bills, As Expected?

Just as we all expected, the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped their year-plus losing streak in the United States against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. Sure, the Jaguars got what previously was their only win of the season in Week 6 against the Miami Dolphins, but that game was held in London. Entering Sunday, the Jaguars hadn’t won a game in the United States since Sept. 13, 2020.
Florida Times-Union

Jaguars pass rush led by a rejuvenated Taven Bryan, who posted his first solo sacks in two seasons

The Jaguars' Taven Bryan performed one of the more unusual post-sack celebrations the first time he got to Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. Bryan didn't gesture wildly, jump and down, strut or invent a new sack dance. Rather, he went to his knees and held his hands in what many thought was a gesture of prayer or even a yoga position.
FanSided

Jaguars: Josh Allen becoming the impact pass rusher the team envisioned

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2019 first-round draft pick displayed his potential in Sunday’s win over the Bills. On Sunday, edge defender Josh Allen showed why he was worthy of a top ten selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Kentucky Wildcat wreaked havoc against his Buffalo Bills counterpart, Josh Allen, and showed the Jaguar organization that his potential isn’t just a figment of their imagination.
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars: First-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills headed down south this week, and in just around half an hour, they’ll kick off against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The two teams are franchises headed in opposite directions, as the Bills sit atop the AFC East Division, while the Jaguars sit in third place of the AFC South Division, ahead of only the lowly Houston Texans.
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Jamal Agnew: Makes three catches

Agnew caught three passes for 27 yards on five targets against Buffalo on Sunday. It's a weak box score for Agnew, though it's fair to wonder if there was much he could control in a game where the Jacksonville passing game struggled profoundly against a strong Buffalo defense. Assuming the Jaguars make no personnel changes, Agnew appears poised to serve as Jacksonville's main slot receiver the rest of the year. Whether he can do much with his targets is a separate question, but the opportunities should be there to an appreciable degree.
newyorkcitynews.net

Colts out to prevent first Jaguars' win streak in two years

Trevor Lawrence appears healthy enough to help the Jacksonville Jaguars try to win back-to-back games for the first time in more than two years. Standing in the way is the turbo-charged offense of the Indianapolis Colts, who are aiming to post consecutive home victories for the first time this season.
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Rudy Ford: Secures first interception

Ford had seven tackles (all solo), three passes defensed and an interception during Sunday's 9-6 win over the Bills. Ford has taken on a larger defensive role over the past few weeks and played all but one defensive snap Sunday, and in the process he grabbed the first interception of his career. The 27-year-old primarily played special teams across his first four NFL seasons, but he's playing himself into a more significant defensive role during his first year in Jacksonville.
Big Cat Country

Jaguars offense still struggling with downfield passing

Wellhouse Company is proud to help Big Cat Country deliver Keep Choppin’ Wood to your inbox—you can sign up for the newsletter here. We’re a local, independent insurance agency right here in Duval providing everything from homeowners policies to risk management services that help you grow your business. Bang it...
Yardbarker

Watch: Colts Get Huge First Touchdown On Blocked Punt vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts got an exciting first touchdown of the day on Sunday as Zaire Franklin blocked Logan Cooke's punt attempt at the end of the Jacksonville Jaguars' first drive. After the ball floundered around on the turf, the Colts' E.J. Speed scooped the ball up at Jacksonville's 12-yard line,...
News4Jax.com

Playing catch up: Receiver issues still a major concern for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Urban Meyer has emphasized a fast offense with speed all over the field. The reality is that the Jaguars don’t have much of it and that is becoming more and more evident by the week as Jacksonville’s offense trudges along. Jacksonville’s receiving unit has significantly underperformed this...
