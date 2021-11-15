Jaguars' Laquon Treadwell: Catches first pass

Agnew caught three passes for 27 yards on five targets against Buffalo on Sunday. It's a weak box score for Agnew, though it's fair to wonder if there was much he could control in a game where the Jacksonville passing game struggled profoundly against a strong Buffalo defense. Assuming the Jaguars make no personnel changes, Agnew appears poised to serve as Jacksonville's main slot receiver the rest of the year. Whether he can do much with his targets is a separate question, but the opportunities should be there to an appreciable degree.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO