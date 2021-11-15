ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automated Asynchronous Remote Care Goes Mainstream

 5 days ago

Increase capacity and improve quality of life with a comprehensive automated RPM solution. What happens between patient encounters can be as important, if not more important...

Creating a Post-COVID Remote Patient Monitoring Strategy

No population is more eligible for RPM solutions than patients with chronic care management needs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 60 percent of the American population lives with at least one chronic disease (e.g., diabetes, heart disease, stroke, cancer) and 40 percent are living with two or more. Moreover, this population accounts for close to $4 trillion in annual healthcare costs, much of that exacerbated by lifestyle choices or infrequent healthcare.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Coordinating Efficient Care & Appropriate Reimbursement in Today’s Healthcare Environment

Managing clinical documents effectively is a vital activity for healthcare organizations. That’s especially true for those participating in a value-based care environment where population health and risk management depend on access to timely and accurate information. To ensure administrators and clinicians have the latest data, providers are turning to new...
HEALTH
75% of Doctors Worry Telehealth Blocks Visibility Into Addiction Issues

- Though telehealth has increased access to care in a myriad of ways, a majority of physicians are worried that it does not give them the full picture of patient health — especially with regard to prescription drug misuse, according to a new report. Released by clinical laboratory Quest Diagnostics,...
HEALTH
Transition to Value-based Care by Building a Sustainable Care Management Model

Success in value-based care is largely determined by care management’s ability to improve outcomes and reduce avoidable ED visits efficiently. Payer and provider organizations seeking to build or grow the care management team to reach broader populations face financial sustainability challenges. This on-demand session follows Christie Clinic’s transition to value-based care and the steps it took to build its first remote patient monitoring-enabled care management team that is both financially sustainable and scalable.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automate#Hypertension#Remote Patient Monitoring#Chf
Remote Monitoring Via Text Linked to Fewer COVID-19 Deaths

As the novel coronavirus surged in waves across the country last year, hospitals were overwhelmed with patients. As a result, many hospitals turned to remote patient monitoring to keep an eye on COVID-19 patients at home and free up inpatient beds for those who needed it the most. The study,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Challenging the Status Quo for Diagnosing and Controlling Blood Pressure

High blood pressure costs the United States about $131 billion each year, yet healthcare providers have been slow to adopt the hypertension management guidelines published in 2017 by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the American Heart Association (AHA). In a recent study, two clinics sought to improve performance with CMS’ electronic clinical quality measure (eCQM) 165v9 (controlling high blood pressure) and analyze if close adherence to the ACC/AHA guidelines would be both clinically impactful and cost effective. They deployed at-home blood pressure monitoring for suspected hypertensive patients and, once the diagnosis was confirmed, delivered a series of digital educational messages, videos and tools to help patients control and improve their blood pressure. In this on-demand session, the clinical leader of the pilot presents the findings, including the significant impact this program had for patients with both suspected and confirmed hypertension.
HEALTH
Remote work ability is not enough to save mothers juggling child care

New research reveals just how damaging pandemic multitasking was to working mothers’ labor force participation over the past 20 months. The ability to work remotely hasn’t been a life preserver for college-educated mothers, who, struggling to balance both their jobs and caregiving responsibilities during the pandemic, opted to quit their jobs, according to a working paper from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Health
Diabetes
Technology
Panel: Best Practices for Whole-Person Patient Care

Comprehensive, whole-person care integrates primary and specialty care into a seamless patient experience. Data-driven care coordination is essential to promoting prevention and encouraging patients to take control over their health and well-being. Panelists discuss the following:. Understanding risk stratification. Participating in data exchange for care coordination. Identifying social determinants of...
HEALTH SERVICES
Healthcare Compliance in Changing Regulatory Landscape

Healthcare organizations from providers to payers must be prepared to comply with federal regulation that now extends beyond their traditional brick-and-mortar institutions to include a growing body of business associates and other third-party organizations. To avoid legal and financial penalties, they require new resources to manage internal and external risks.
HEALTH SERVICES
Doctor encourages COVID-19 patients to consider monoclonal antibody treatment

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The FDA has given emergency use authorization for monoclonal antibody treatment for people with moderate COVID-19 symptoms. The treatment includes a 20-minute IV infusion then a 60-minute observation period. “COVID-19 is here it’s still here, we’re all fatigued about it we’ve talked about it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Audio-Only Telehealth Visits Common for Safety-Net Providers

- Telehealth increased access to care for New York State residents, with most patients attending audio-only visits compared to video visits, highlighting the digital divide that still plagues underserved communities, a study from the NYU School of Global Public Health revealed. Like the majority of health systems and clinics across...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Selecting the Right Partners for Success in Value-Based Care

It’s widely known that value-based contracts typically revolve around primary care. But the old adage still rings true: it takes a village. To be successful both clinically and financially in value-based contractual arrangements, providers must create partnerships within their communities. But how are those partnerships formed, and how can providers go about choosing those partners? In this on-demand session, you’ll learn how to best select partners and how to leverage those partnerships for success.
HEALTH SERVICES
Diversity in Pediatric Telehealth Use is Rising, But Needs a Further Boost

- Even as telehealth volumes have declined from their 2020 heights, the service continues to be used by an increasingly diverse pediatric patient population, according to a new study from Nemours Children's Health. But white children still dominate the proportion of the population using telehealth, indicating a need for health systems to spread awareness about the benefits of the service and engage communities of color.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
2021 Value-Based Care Report: Physician Progress and Patient Outcomes

This report details three key areas of focus—prevention, outcomes and utilization, and costs and payments—for Humana individual Medicare Advantage (MA) members seeking care from primary care physicians in value-based agreements. A new section focuses on the experience ofpatients and physicians within value-based care (VBC). Humana shares these results annually to...
HEALTH SERVICES
Cancer Patients with Low Socioeconomic Status Used Telehealth Less

- Newly diagnosed cancer patients with high socioeconomic status were more likely to have a telehealth visit in the 30 days following their diagnosis compared to patients with low socioeconomic status, according to a study published in JAMA Oncology. Telehealth has increased access to care for many individuals, especially during...
CANCER
The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS

