The first look images of Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in upcoming television series The First Lady have been shared.The limited series, which arrives in 2022, stars Davis alongside Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson as first ladies Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt respectively.From showrunner Cathy Schulman (Crash) and director Susanne Bier (The Undoing), the show’s first season will focus on both the personal and political lives of the three women, tracing “their journeys to Washington through an enlightening intimacy”, according to programme hosts Showtime.Now, Entertainment Weekly has shared the first look images of all three actors –...

