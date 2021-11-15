Jersey Mike's To Open New Location In Connecticut

A popular sandwich shop is set to open a new location in Connecticut later this week.

Jersey Mike's Subs announced that it will host the grand opening in Hartford County on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The eatery is located in Enfield, at 39 Hazard Ave.

The franchise owner Ken Schanke, a Tolland County resident from Somers, has worked to develop the location for more than four years.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Enfield community with the opening of Jersey Mike's Subs,” Schanke said. “Our founding spirit of ‘give to give’ will be our driving passion as we open our doors to our staff, customers, and the entire community.

"The first five days of our grand opening week will be dedicated to raising money for both Enfield High School and Somers High School - come by, make a difference, and see what makes Jersey Mike's ‘A Sub Above.’ We look forward to serving you!"

The restaurant will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Those interested in applying to work at the eatery can apply by texting 23140020 to 31063.

