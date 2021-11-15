ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Jersey Mike's To Open New Location In Connecticut

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fhV8s_0cxYmzpB00

A popular sandwich shop is set to open a new location in Connecticut later this week.

Jersey Mike's Subs announced that it will host the grand opening in Hartford County on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The eatery is located in Enfield, at 39 Hazard Ave.

The franchise owner Ken Schanke, a Tolland County resident from Somers, has worked to develop the location for more than four years.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Enfield community with the opening of Jersey Mike's Subs,” Schanke said. “Our founding spirit of ‘give to give’ will be our driving passion as we open our doors to our staff, customers, and the entire community.

"The first five days of our grand opening week will be dedicated to raising money for both Enfield High School and Somers High School - come by, make a difference, and see what makes Jersey Mike's ‘A Sub Above.’ We look forward to serving you!"

The restaurant will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Those interested in applying to work at the eatery can apply by texting 23140020 to 31063.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Popular Restaurant Opens Third Long Island Location

The owners of a popular restaurant have opened a third location on Long Island. Burrito Mariachi Mexican Grill hosted its grand opening in Patchogue on Monday, Oct. 25.Our Patchogue location’s GRAND OPENING was a huge success! We hope to see more new faces in the Patchogue community...Posted by Bur…
PATCHOGUE, NY
Daily Voice

Powerball Ticket Good For $50K Sold At NJ QuickChek

A Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in North Jersey.The third-tier prizewinning ticket was sold at the Quick Chek at 1090 Stuyvesant Ave., in Union.The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Nov. 17, drawing were: 03, 16, 48, 52, and 60. The Red Power Ball number was 01. The Power Play was 3X.…
UNION, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somers, CT
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
Enfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
County
Hartford County, CT
Daily Voice

CVS To Close 900 Stores

CVS Health will be closing 900 stores across the US in the next three years, the company announced Thursday."The company has been evaluating changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and fo…
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Hazard Ave#Jersey Mike S Subs#Enfield High School
Daily Voice

Man From Region Wins $1M In Lottery

A Massachusetts man is feeling lucky after cashing in a winning $1 million lottery ticket. In Berkshire County, Pittsfield resident Timothy Potash is in a new tax bracket after claiming a $1 million prize on a Massachusetts Lottery “$10,000,000 Mega Millions” instant ticket game.The Massachusetts L…
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Thief Steals Newark Police Car

A thief who stole a marked Newark police car Thursday was captured a short time later in Nutley, authorities said.Authorities followed the vehicle on GPS after it was stolen at a shopping center on McCarter Highway (Route 21).At one point it was pegged near the Belleville Turnpike bridge from North…
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
162K+
Followers
30K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy