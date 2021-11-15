ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

The Ultimate Winter TV Guide

By Shannon Dawson
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jn8Cm_0cxYmnTh00

‘Tis the season to binge-watch all your favorite shows and movies as Thanksgiving slowly approaches and we prepare for Christmas. Whether you’re looking for something for the family, or just a new TV drama series to indulge in with your besties, there’s something perfect for everyone in our holiday TV guide. So sit back and relax and get into some of these fun Black-centric TV shows and movies for the holiday season and even the new year.

Bruised

Halle Berry will make her highly anticipated directorial debut on Nov. 17 when her action-packed movie Bruised hits theaters. The film follows the Academy Award winner’s character Jackie Justice – a mixed martial arts fighter who strives to make a comeback in the sports world after previously leaving her notable career to battle a few personal struggles of her own. Down on her luck and simmering with rage, Jackie attempts to enter the ring again, but life forces her to deal with another unexpected challenge when her estranged son pops up back into her life after she had let him go as an infant. Can’t make it to the theaters to see Bruised come Nov. 17? No worries! The movie will arrive on Netflix on Nov. 24.

The Soul Train Awards

Another year, another Soul Train Awards and it’s coming up on Nov. 28th. This year will mark the 50th anniversary of the famous dance show’s legacy which first made its debut on Oct. 2, 1971. The awards show will honor the best of the best in Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop and we can’t wait to see who wins big. Martin stars Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campell will host the ceremony again this year and the show will be recorded at the legendary Apollo Theater in NYC, according to Billboard. This is the first time that the show has been hosted in New York in its 34-year-long history of being syndicated so, you know they’re going to do it big this year. Tune in on Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

Coins Forever

It’s the final chapter of the Coins franchise. Madison and Alec are beginning to take their romance to the next level but trouble awaits the couple as new distractions threaten to derail the fate of their relationship. Watch the premiere of Coins Forever on Nov. 14 on TV One

And Just Like That

Our girls are back! There’s been talk about a Sex In The City Reboot but no one was quite sure how the new show would be written given Sarah Jessica Parker’s odd fall out with Kim Cattrall who played everyone’s fave on the show, Samantha Jones. Well, Miranda Hobbs, Carrie Bradshaw, and Charlotte York are officially back together and it looks like Nicole Ari Parker will be joining the cast as Carrie’s best buddy, who’s a documentarian, apparently. It will be interesting to see how the storyline plays out without Cattrall, but it’s exciting nonetheless. And Just Like That will hit HBO Max come December 2022.

Line Sisters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWIhD_0cxYmnTh00

Source: Lifetime / A&E

It’s a forthcoming A&E drama that will have you holding on to your seat with every twist and turn. Line Sisters follows four sorority sisters- Valerie (LeToya Luckett), Cassandra (Kierra Sheard-Kelly), Simona (Ta’Rhonda Jones;) and Dominique (Drew Sidora) – as they reunite at a Black Greek Weekend celebration held on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.  The Alpha Beta Omega Sorority mates share a dark secret and we’re not talking about what they had to do to get into the group either. During their outing, strange things start to happen and the eery presence that’s haunting them could be the very thing that tears them apart and unlocks their decades-long hidden secret. Be on the lookout for this Lifetime thriller come 2022.

Harlem

Harlem is a new comedy that follows a group of stylish and ambitious gal pals in Harlem NY. Camille is a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia who knows all about dating but falls short when it comes to her own love life. Tye, a successful queer dating app creator performs to keep her vulnerable side hidden from romantic parents while Quin is a hopeless romantic striving to run a successful business. There’s also Angie, a confident and free-spirited singer who lives rent-free with her buddy Quin. Together, all three girls strive to level up their careers and relationships in the big city. Check out the first season of Harlem when it drops on Dec. 3 on Prime Video.

Queens

Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez are absolutely hilarious in ABC’s sitcom Queens which made its debut back in September. The upcoming holidays will give you more than enough time to catch up on what you’ve missed. The real-life musicians transform into the Nasty B*tches, a fictional all-female hip-hop group that grew famous in the 90s. Now, almost two decades later, the show details the group’s struggle to make a comeback in the industry. Watch it on Tuesday at 10 pm EST on ABC and stream it on Hulu, Apple TV, or Amazon Prime.

Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion

Event planner Amy (Michelle Argyris) helps rising singer Tiffanie Christmas (Asia’h Epperson) plan her holiday family reunion, but Amy has her work cut out for her. As they prepare for the big event, the ambitious planner must navigate Tiffanie’s challenging family dynamics as well as her feelings for Tiffanie’s hot cousin, Calvin, played by Alonzo B. Slater. The film also co-stars Vanessa E. Williams, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Catherine Haena Kim. Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion officially premiers Nov. 29 at 8 pm ET/PT.

A Holiday Chance

Two sisters named Noel and Naomi Chance played by Nafessa Williams and Sharon Leal, must put aside their childhood rivalry to help out their father, Garvin Chance’s (Richard Lawson) struggling multi-million-dollar film production company as the Christmas holiday quickly approaches. A Holiday Chance showcases the perfect blend of yuletide cheer, drama, and tons of laughs for all families to enjoy this season. A Holiday Chance will premiere in select theaters on  Nov. 24.

Essence Atkins & Golden Brooks On Black Love, Sisterhood And Redefining The Leading Lady

The Ultimate Winter TV Guide

Jonica ‘JoJo’ Gibbs On Representing For Masculine-Presenting Queer Women Of Color On BET’s ‘Twenties’

Christina Elmore Thought ‘Insecure’ Fans Would Love Condola After The ‘Pressure, Okay?!’ Episode

Classic Black Holiday Films To Watch With The Family

OWN’s Holiday Lineup Brings The Food Fights, Holiday Romance And Sisterly Love

Skyh Black Says Girlfriend KJ Smith Taught Him How To Be A Leading Man By Being An ‘Exemplary Leading Lady’

Comments / 0

Related
JustLuxe.com

The Ultimate Travel Luxury Gift Guide

For those looking to explore the world over the holidays, get out of their comfort zone and hop on a flight, a boat, a car, or even a train, we’ve put together a list of must haves that will make the trip more enjoyable and allow everyone to enjoy being on the go to the max.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Nadine Velazquez
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 4, which will premiere Dec. 3. The trailer features the returning bakers tackling the various holiday baking challenges presented before them. “The showstopper challenge, they’ve got to make a festive feast illusion cake,” says judge Paul Hollywood. The trailer showcases clips of cakes fashioned to look like turkey, bread and more. Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Tom Allen return to the tent this holiday season. Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow and Kieran Smith executive produce, and Love Productions produces. Watch the trailer below. Also in today’s TV news roundup: DATES HBO Max...
TV & VIDEOS
995qyk.com

The Ultimate Gilmore Girls Gift Guide

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
TV & VIDEOS
tucson.com

TV Best Bets for November 19

Michael Foster (Colin Lawrence) is a firefighter and devoted single father to 8-year-old Lily (Bianca Lawrence), an aspiring ballerina. After a video of Michael and Lily doing an adorable ballet routine goes viral, Michael becomes the most eligible bachelor, as women everywhere want to date this adorable dad. However, the only woman Michael has eyes for is Lily’s ballet teacher, Olivia (AnnaLynne McCord). Will Michael be able to dance his way into Olivia’s heart?
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Guide#Tv Drama#Apollo Theater#Billboard
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
TODAY.com

Natalie Morales signs off from TODAY with a heartfelt farewell note

Goodbyes are never easy, but they do give us a rare opportunity to look back at what came before them with clarity and gratitude. TODAY's Natalie Morales gave us all that opportunity Friday morning, as she said farewell to both her Studio 1A family and to the viewers who’ve made her 22 years at NBC so special.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan's latest post raises questions about his love life

Michael Strahan may be starting out his mornings in the tastiest way possible, but fans definitely are noticing something else with his latest social media post. The Good Morning America anchor shared a short clip on his TikTok which made its way to Instagram, showing him preparing his morning breakfast.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
CELEBRITIES
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

337
Followers
483
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy