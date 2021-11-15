ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Review: ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

By John Nolan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst off, if you’re looking for fun action for the whole family, you’re going to want to hold out for Jeremy Renner’s other streaming series Hawkeye. Mayor of Kingstown the new Paramount+ series by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, is a story that needs to be told but one for which...

Outsider.com

Paramount+ Adds 1 Million Subscribers On Heels of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Release

Following the release of the highly anticipated series Mayor of Kingstown, streaming service Paramount+ reportedly sees an additional one million subscribers. ViacomCBS announced on Wednesday (November 17th) that Paramount+ experienced its most successful week ever. It added more than one million new subscribers and set a new record for total signups since its rebrand. The media company also revealed Paramount+ set new records for most hours streamed and the highest level of subscriber engagement. But did not disclose the amount.
Popculture

'Yellowstone' and 'Mayor of Kingstown' Creator Taylor Sheridan's Universe Might Expand

Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and 1883 may just be the start of Taylor Sheridan's universe. As the famed screenwriter's stories continue to wow audiences and draw in record-breaking ratings, there is renewed talk about expanding Sheridan's hold on the TV scene with even more new shows, with some potential titles even growing the Yellowstone universe.
tvseriesfinale.com

Mayor of Kingstown: Season Two? Has the Paramount+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the Mayor of Kingstown TV show stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Pha’rez Lass, Aidan Gillen, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Kyle Chandler. The story follows the McLusky family. They are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. There are seven prisons within a 10-mile radius and Mike McLusky (Renner) is at the center of the action. He’s a conduit between the incarcerated and the outside world. He works with the city’s unofficial Mayor, aka his well-connected brother and business partner, Mitch (Chandler). Their younger brother, Kyle (Handley), is a police detective. Their mother, Mariam (Wiest), teaches inmates and is not happy with her sons’ business.
Collider

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Becomes Biggest Paramount+ Premiere to Date

Mayor of Kingstown is pulling in some serious numbers. Paramount has announced that the Taylor Sheridan-helmed crime drama has quickly become Paramount+’s biggest premiere to date since the rebranding of the streaming service (formerly CBS All Access). The series made a massive splash during its simulcast premiere on November 14, where it also became the biggest premiere on cable television since the premiere of Yellowstone in 2018.
tvinsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Star Emma Laird on Iris & Mike’s Frustrating, Flawed & Broken Relationship

Welcome to Kingstown, Iris (Emma Laird). Near the end of the second episode of Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ drama, Russian mobster Milo Sunter (Aidan Gillen) decides to change his approach and has Iris, a sex worker who’s been in New York, come to town to target Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner). For her character, Mayor of Kingstown‘s Laird points to episodes from 5 on as “the sweet spot” for her. She tells us more.
ComicBook

Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown Delivers Massive Twist in Series Premiere

Two weeks ahead of Hawkeye's debut on Disney+, Jeremy Renner's other major series arrived on Paramount+. Mayor of Kingstown, from the creators of Yellowstone, tells the story of a couple of brothers who call the shots in the prison town of Kingtown, Michigan. The series has had a lot of hype behind it, given its all-star cast and the creative team of Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, whose other series just happens to be the biggest hit on cable. The premiere episode of Mayor of Kingstown finally debuted on Sunday, and it brought with it a shocking twist that none of its new fans expected to see. One of its main characters was killed just 40 minutes into the series.
The Oregonian

‘Mayor of Kingstown’; ‘Adele One Night Only’; ‘Yellowjackets’; ‘Riverdale’: TV This Week

“Adele One Night Only”: The pop star performs, and sits down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey. ( 8:30 p.m. Sunday, CBS; stream on fuboTV and Paramount +) “Mayor of Kingstown”: Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler, and Dianne Wiest star in a drama, co-created by Taylor Sheridan (“Yellowstone”), a corrupt town, a family and struggles for power. (Watch the premiere on the Paramount Network at 9 p.m.; the series will be available to stream Sunday on Paramount +)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

On the cusp of leaving acting, Taylor Handley 'got a sign' with 'Mayor of Kingstown'

Had he not been cast in “Mayor of Kingstown,” Taylor Handley believes he may have left show business. “There had been so many ups and downs, I was questioning if I wanted to continue,” he says. “I was at a level with my art where I felt like I either needed to work or I would have to do something else. I kind of made up my mind, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ was going to be my last audition.”
tvinsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Cast & Creators on the Inspiration Behind the Gritty Drama (VIDEO)

Meet the McLusky brothers of Mayor of Kingstown, “fixers” in fictional Kingstown, Michigan, where seven prisons are the berg’s main business. The trio keeps the peace between cops, criminals, and everyone in between by making off-the-books deals. A natural in the business is the oldest, charming, gregarious Mitch (Kyle Chandler). More reluctant is the middle child — the “mayor” of the title — Mike (Jeremy Renner) who always wanted to get out of town and do something else with his life but kept getting pulled back. (“It’s a selfless job,” Renner told us.) The youngest is Kyle (Taylor Handley), a cop, who has ambitions that lie somewhere in between.
Chicago Sun-Times

‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Jeremy Renner runs the show in a place where prison’s the town business

“Every once in a while, it’s nice to remind them: they’re the prisoners, not us.” – Jeremy Renner’s Mike McClusky in “Mayor of Kingstown.”. To this day my favorite Jeremy Renner performance might have been his nomination-worthy supporting turn as the hardscrabble, hardcore criminal James “Jem” Coughlin in “The Town” — an ex-con who was plenty smart enough to make a living in the straight world but didn’t want to hear that noise because he was going to do things his way, even if it meant he was essentially on a lifelong suicide mission.
