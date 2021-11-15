ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jason Reitman says directing original stars in new sequel ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ was ‘like seeing the Beatles reunite’

By PETER SBLENDORIO
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” director Jason Reitman answered the call. The filmmaker — son of original “Ghostbusters” director Ivan Reitman — remembers being a wide-eyed 6-year-old on the set of the franchise’s first movie nearly four decades ago. Asked for years if he’d ever direct a sequel, the younger Reitman says...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
963kklz.com

Original Ghostbusters on the Hardest Part About Filming ‘Afterlife’

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson appeared on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers last night (November 15) to promote Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In both appearances, they touched on the hardest part about returning to their Ghostbusters characters. When asked by Meyers what...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Six New Horror Movies Releasing This Week Plus a New Netflix Series from the Director of ‘Train to Busan’!

New horror releases tend to slow down a bit on the road to the holidays, and honestly that’s not a bad thing because it gives us a chance to catch up on all the stuff we missed earlier in the year. During this past Halloween Season alone, so many new movies were released that we can guarantee nobody reading this is entirely caught up, so make good use of the downtime!
MOVIES
Variety

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson Reunite to Talk ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

A “Ghostbusters” reunion took over NBC’s late night programming on Monday. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson appeared together on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” ahead of the release of the upcoming sequel “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” The group is also set to appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The three actors starred together in the original ’80s duology of “Ghostbusters” and “Ghostbusters II,” playing the eponymous crew of phantom-capturing parapsychologists alongside the late Harold Ramis. Murray, Aykroyd and Hudson also played smaller roles in Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot of the property. During their late night appearance, the trio spoke at length about their...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in theaters on Friday, but reviews for the eagerly-anticipated film have begun to roll out which means we're starting to get an idea of what critics think about the latest chapter in the beloved franchise. Now, the Rotten Tomatoes score for Ghostbusters: Afterlife is out and while the film isn't in "rotten" status, the critical response isn't overwhelmingly positive either. The film is, at the time of this article's writing, sitting at 67 percent positive on the review aggregator, the number reflecting mixed feelings about the film from critics.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
ComicBook

Final Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Asks Original Heroes to Answer the Call

It hasn't been much of a secret that, with the sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife, fans could expect appearances from stars of the first two films, yet the marketing for the upcoming adventure has focused more on the new heroes entering the fray and the ways in which they had familial connections to the iconic characters. With the release of the new film right around the corner, the final trailer for the upcoming sequel is making much more direct connections between the new characters and the Ghostbusters from the original films, with these teases sure to make fans of the franchise more excited for the adventure than ever. Check out the final trailer below before Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters on November 19th.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ review: Mckenna Grace is a stand-out in Jason Reitman’s rapturously fun homage

Jason Reitman pays tribute to his father’s iconic 1984 film, and its subsequent sequel, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a loving and fond continuation of the Ghostbusters legacy. A brand-new set of ghostbusting protégés are introduced in Reitman’s new film, which begins with the mysterious, ghost-related death of an isolated farmer. This is where the film’s central, death-defying mystery begins and quickly ropes in its younger cast to spot the clues of a rising malevolent threat that somehow has links to the original Ghostbusters from the 80s. Reitman’s sequel is buzzing with plentiful amounts of joyous, child-like energy and heart that will surely sweep audiences away on release.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Will There Be an Afterlife For Ghostbusters: Afterlife? A Sequel May Be Possible

Who you gonna call to tell them that Ghostbusters: Afterlife could already be getting a sequel? The movie hits theaters on Nov. 19, and there's already buzz about whether or not there could be another installment of the franchise. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the sequel to Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989) and is the fourth film overall in the franchise. Could there be a fifth movie? Here's what we know.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Frozen Star Josh Gad Is The Voice Of Muncher In Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The voice (such as it is) of Muncher in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is none other than actor Josh Gad, who is best known for voicing the lovable snowman Olaf in the "Frozen" movies. The casting was confirmed by Gad himself on Twitter, who said, "Happy to be a part of the #Ghostbusters family."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
Carrie Coon
Person
Ernie Hudson
Person
Jason Reitman
Person
Mckenna Grace
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Ivan Reitman
Person
Gil Kenan
imdb.com

Ahead Of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Alamo Drafthouse Dedicates New Manhattan Theater To Ivan Reitman

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has renamed its new Lower Manhattan theater location in honor of "Ghostbusters" director Ivan Reitman. On Monday, the cinema-eatery chain made it official, holding a dedication ceremony for the Ivan Reitman Cinema, with Ivan and his son, Jason Reitman — the director of "Juno," "Up in the Air," and this weekend's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" — both in attendance.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife – can you stream the new Ghostbusters movie?

How can you watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife? Spooks, spectres, and ghosts best watch out because the Ghostbusters are back. Yes, after multiple delays, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Jason Reitman, is finally getting its highly anticipated release. A direct sequel to Ivan Reitman’s Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II (the film ignores Paul Feige’s...
MOVIES
Inverse

Jason Reitman

For Jason Reitman, ghostbusting is the family business. In 1984, his father Ivan Reitman directed Ghostbusters, a pop culture phenomenon that ignited a multi-million dollar franchise. Powered by comedy legends Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, who wrote the picture and starred in it with Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson, Ghostbusters blended horror with humor in a rags-to-riches tale of three parapsychologists who join forces to catch supernatural entities in New York City.
MOVIES
Deadline

Alamo Drafthouse Inaugurates Ivan Reitman Cinema As Son Jason Debuts ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife; Giant Marshmallow Man Unveiled

Austin-based Alamo Drafthouse Monday renamed its new lower Manhattan theater the Ivan Reitman Cinema after the prolific director of Ghostbusters — and ahead of the theatrical release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, helmed by his son Jason Reitman. Both Reitmans were on site for the solemn occasion to inaugurate a giant statue of the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, complete with gothic columns and Terror Dog gargoyles. It’s a great bit of marketing by Alamo. As the film rolls out at its 36 locations, the chain, which features full restaurant service and in-house bars, will offer Ghostbusters-themed cocktails (Ectoplasmic Residue, anyone?), original poster art and a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Film Registry#The Daily News
Fatherly

How Jason Reitman Brought His Dad’s ‘Ghostbusters’ Franchise Back To Life

Who you gonna call to direct a Ghostbusters sequel? The answer is Jason Reitman, the son of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II director Ivan Reitman! Jason is an acclaimed filmmaker in his own right, with Thank You for Smoking, Juno, Up in the Air, and Young Adult among his most memorable efforts. And, in many ways, he’s the heir apparent, even if a visual effects-laden supernatural family comedy doesn’t immediately strike one as up his alley.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Review: Ghostbusters Afterlife Is a Fitful New Start

Review: Ghostbusters Afterlife Is a Fitful New Start. Warning: There are some spoilers ahead for Ghostbusters: Afterlife!. Like Eternals, Ghostbusters Afterlife exhibits visible tension between a director with a solidly identifiable style and story interests, and the demands of a franchise. Only in this case, it’s a franchise his own father, Ivan Reitman, co-created. So being too irreverent is out of the question. But given that his own movies tend to focus on self-absorbed adults who screw everything up and aren’t always the better for realizing their mistakes, Jason Reitman faces a bigger-than-usual struggle trying to show a familiar world through the innocent eyes of a child. Ghostbusters always included cynical characters, but its view of the world was sincere, never arch. The comedy came from the contrast when characters like Bill Murray’s Peter Venkman failed to take the apocalypse-level threats too seriously.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MovieWeb

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Review: A Fantastic Sequel Sets the Franchise Back on Track

Strap on your proton pack, holster the PKE meter, and rev up Ecto-1 for a rollicking good time at the theater. I am overjoyed to report that Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a fantastic sequel on all fronts. It brilliantly captures the fun, humor, and heart of the original. Director Jason Reitman has successfully taken the reins from his legendary father. He's crafted an amazing new adventure that will delight die-hard fans and newbies alike. Cue the Ray Parker Jr. theme song. Cut to Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts), "Who are you going to call?"
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy