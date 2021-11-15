Jason Reitman says directing original stars in new sequel ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ was ‘like seeing the Beatles reunite’

Review: Ghostbusters Afterlife Is a Fitful New Start. Warning: There are some spoilers ahead for Ghostbusters: Afterlife!. Like Eternals, Ghostbusters Afterlife exhibits visible tension between a director with a solidly identifiable style and story interests, and the demands of a franchise. Only in this case, it’s a franchise his own father, Ivan Reitman, co-created. So being too irreverent is out of the question. But given that his own movies tend to focus on self-absorbed adults who screw everything up and aren’t always the better for realizing their mistakes, Jason Reitman faces a bigger-than-usual struggle trying to show a familiar world through the innocent eyes of a child. Ghostbusters always included cynical characters, but its view of the world was sincere, never arch. The comedy came from the contrast when characters like Bill Murray’s Peter Venkman failed to take the apocalypse-level threats too seriously.
Comments / 0