Jason Reitman says directing original stars in new sequel ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ was ‘like seeing the Beatles reunite’

It hasn't been much of a secret that, with the sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife, fans could expect appearances from stars of the first two films, yet the marketing for the upcoming adventure has focused more on the new heroes entering the fray and the ways in which they had familial connections to the iconic characters. With the release of the new film right around the corner, the final trailer for the upcoming sequel is making much more direct connections between the new characters and the Ghostbusters from the original films, with these teases sure to make fans of the franchise more excited for the adventure than ever. Check out the final trailer below before Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters on November 19th.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO