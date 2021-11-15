ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Acute myeloid leukemia and the central nervous system

Medical News Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the rarer complications of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is the involvement of the central nervous system (CNS). This complication can occur in both children and adults. Children will undergo regular testing for CNS involvement from diagnosis. Adults may undergo testing after a relapse. AML is a type...

www.medicalnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Demethylating therapy increases anti-CD123 CAR T cell cytotoxicity against acute myeloid leukemia

Successful treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells is hampered by toxicity on normal hematopoietic progenitor cells and low CAR T cell persistence. Here, we develop third-generation anti-CD123 CAR T cells with a humanized CSL362-based ScFv and a CD28-OX40-CD3Î¶ intracellular signaling domain. This CAR demonstrates anti-AML activity without affecting the healthy hematopoietic system, or causing epithelial tissue damage in a xenograft model. CD123 expression on leukemia cells increases upon 5"²-Azacitidine (AZA) treatment. AZA treatment of leukemia-bearing mice causes an increase in CTLA-4negative anti-CD123 CAR T cell numbers following infusion. Functionally, the CTLA-4negative anti-CD123 CAR T cells exhibit superior cytotoxicity against AML cells, accompanied by higher TNFÎ± production and enhanced downstream phosphorylation of key T cell activation molecules. Our findings indicate that AZA increases the immunogenicity of AML cells, enhancing recognition and elimination of malignant cells by highly efficient CTLA-4negative anti-CD123 CAR T cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

Acute myeloid leukemia maturation lineage influences residual disease and relapse following differentiation therapy

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a malignancy of immature progenitor cells. AML differentiation therapies trigger leukemia maturation and can induce remission, but relapse is prevalent and its cellular origin is unclear. Here we describe high resolution analysis of differentiation therapy response and relapse in a mouse AML model. Triggering leukemia differentiation in this model invariably produces two phenotypically distinct mature myeloid lineages in vivo. Leukemia-derived neutrophils dominate the initial wave of leukemia differentiation but clear rapidly and do not contribute to residual disease. In contrast, a therapy-induced population of mature AML-derived eosinophil-like cells persists during remission, often in extramedullary organs. Using genetic approaches we show that restricting therapy-induced leukemia maturation to the short-lived neutrophil lineage markedly reduces relapse rates and can yield cure. These results indicate that relapse can originate from therapy-resistant mature AML cells, and suggest differentiation therapy combined with targeted eradication of mature leukemia-derived lineages may improve disease outcome.
CANCER
Nature.com

LILRB3 supports acute myeloid leukemia development and regulates T-cell antitumor immune responses through the TRAF2"“cFLIP"“NF-ÎºB signaling axis

Leukocyte immunoglobulin-like receptor B (LILRB), a family of immune checkpoint receptors, contributes to acute myeloid leukemia (AML) development, but the specific mechanisms triggered by activation or inhibition of these immune checkpoints in cancer is largely unknown. Here we demonstrate that the intracellular domain of LILRB3 is constitutively associated with the adaptor protein TRAF2. Activated LILRB3 in AML cells leads to recruitment of cFLIP and subsequent NF-ÎºB upregulation, resulting in enhanced leukemic cell survival and inhibition of T-cell-mediated anti-tumor activity. Hyperactivation of NF-ÎºB induces a negative regulatory feedback loop mediated by A20, which disrupts the interaction of LILRB3 and TRAF2; consequently the SHP-1/2-mediated inhibitory activity of LILRB3 becomes dominant. Finally, we show that blockade of LILRB3 signaling with antagonizing antibodies hampers AML progression. LILRB3 thus exerts context-dependent activating and inhibitory functions, and targeting LILRB3 may become a potential therapeutic strategy for AML treatment.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acute Myeloid Leukemia#Acute Leukemia#Central Nervous System#Cns#Aml
EurekAlert

Oncotarget: Nanoparticle T cell engagers for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia

Oncotarget published "Nanoparticle T cell engagers for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia" which reported that Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is the most common type of leukemia and has a 5-year survival rate of 25%. The standard-of-care for AML has not changed in the past few decades. Promising immunotherapy options...
CANCER
Nature.com

Discovery of putative tumor suppressors from CRISPR screens reveals rewired lipid metabolism in acute myeloid leukemia cells

CRISPR knockout fitness screens in cancer cell lines reveal many genes whose loss of function causes cell death or loss of fitness or, more rarely, the opposite phenotype of faster proliferation. Here we demonstrate a systematic approach to identify these proliferation suppressors, which are highly enriched for tumor suppressor genes, and define a network of 145 such genes in 22 modules. One module contains several elements of the glycerolipid biosynthesis pathway and operates exclusively in a subset of acute myeloid leukemia cell lines. The proliferation suppressor activity of genes involved in the synthesis of saturated fatty acids, coupled with a more severe loss of fitness phenotype for genes in the desaturation pathway, suggests that these cells operate at the limit of their carrying capacity for saturated fatty acids, which we confirm biochemically. Overexpression of this module is associated with a survival advantage in juvenile leukemias, suggesting a clinically relevant subtype.
CANCER
Nature.com

Intermediate-dose cytarabine or standard-dose cytarabine plus single-dose anthracycline as post-remission therapy in older patients with acute myeloid leukemia: impact on health care resource consumption and outcomes

The treatment of older patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) depends on their fitness. Fit patients receive an induction chemotherapy similar to that of younger patients to achieve complete remission (CR). In patients <60, post-remission treatment is based on repeated courses of intermediate- to high-dose cytarabine with or without allogeneic stem cell transplantation (SCT) according to relapse risk. For patients over 60, there is no consensus about such a strategy, and ELN recommendations suggest intermediate-dose cytarabine (IDAC) for 2"“3 cycles in favorable-risk genetics, i.e., 20% of patients. For the remaining 80%, the value of intermediate dose compared to lower-dose cytarabine has not been demonstrated to date, so there is no recommendation in this setting. Nevertheless, IDAC is routinely used, especially in patients selected for allogeneic SCT or as a standard comparator in clinical trials [1]. The IDAC regimen has been adapted to find a compromise between efficacy and toxicity from the results of the Cancer and Leukemia Group B (CALGB) phase 3 trial [2]. Various trials or retrospective studies compared intensive and nonintensive post-remission schedules but none with classical single agent IDAC consolidation [3,4,5,6,7]. In this bi-center retrospective study, we compared the efficacy, safety, and health care resource consumption of two post-remission schedules: IDAC as single agent versus standard-dose cytarabine and single-dose anthracycline (SDAC-IDA) in a large real-world cohort of AML patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children and SALL4 and BMI-1 gene expression

Sal-like protein 4 transcription factor (SALL4) and B cell-specific Moloney murine leukemia virus integration site 1 (BMI-1) gene were reported to cause treatment failure and relapse in several malignancies. We aimed to evaluate the prognostic value of SALL4 and BMI-1 in children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Methods. This prospective...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
Nature.com

Activated naÃ¯ve Î³Î´ T cells accelerate deep molecular response to BCR-ABL inhibitors in patients with chronic myeloid leukemia

Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that target BCR-ABL are the frontline treatments in chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Growing evidence has shown that TKIs also enhance immunity. Since gamma-delta T (Î³Î´T) cells possess the potent anticancer capability, here we investigated the potential involvement of Î³Î´T cells in TKI treatments for CML. We characterized Î³Î´T cells isolated from chronic-phase CML patients before and during TKI treatments. Î³Î´T expression increased significantly in CML patients who achieved major molecular response (MMR) and deep molecular response (DMR). Their VÎ´2 subset of Î³Î´T also expanded, and increased expression of activating molecules, namely IFN-Î³, perforin, and CD107a, as well as Î³Î´T cytotoxicity. Mechanistically, TKIs augmented the efflux of isopentenyl pyrophosphate (IPP) from CML cells, which stimulated IFN-Î³ production and Î³Î´T expansion. Notably, the size of the IFN-Î³+ naÃ¯ve Î³Î´T population in TKI-treated CML patients was strongly correlated with their rates to reach DMR and with the duration on DMR. Statistical analysis suggests that a cutoff of 7.5% IFN-Î³+ naÃ¯ve subpopulation of Î³Î´T in CML patients could serve as a determinant for MR4.0 sustainability. Our results highlight Î³Î´T cells as a positive regulator for TKI responses in CML patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

microRNA-155-5p initiates childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia by regulating the IRF4/CDK6/CBL axis

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is a common malignancy in children. In this study, we aimed to explore putative mechanisms of microRNA-155-5p (miR-155-5p) involvement in childhood ALL (cALL) via interactions with casitas B-lineage lymphoma (CBL), interferon regulatory factor 4 (IRF4), and cyclin-dependent kinase 6 (CDK6). Bioinformatic analysis was performed initially to identify differentially expressed genes in cALL. The expression levels of miR-155-5p, CBL, IRF4, and CDK6 in peripheral blood lymphocytes from clinical ALL samples were determined using RT-qPCR and Western blot assays. A dual-luciferase reporter gene assay was used to ascertain a possible targeting relationship between miR-155-5p and CBL, CCK-8 assay and flow cytometry were used to measure cell activity and apoptosis of ALL cells. Co-IP was performed to investigate the interaction between CBL and IRF4 and the ubiquitination level of IRF4. Furthermore, in vivo validation was performed inducing xenograft tumor models with ALL cells in nude mice. As indicated by bioinformatic analysis, miR-155-5p and CDK6 were upregulated and CBL was downregulated in ALL. miR-155-5p was found to target CBL to inhibit CBL expression. miR-155-5p promoted the proliferation of ALL cells and inhibited their apoptosis by inhibiting the expression of CBL, which otherwise degraded IRF4 protein through ubiquitination, leading to inhibited CDK6 expression. Collectively, the results show that miR-155-5p can promote the development of cALL via the regulation on CBL-mediated IRF4/CDK6 axis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

CLL and multiple myeloma compared

Multiple myeloma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia are both types of blood cancer that affect the white blood cells. However, important differences exist between these conditions. These differences relate to the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of the cancers, as well as the outlook for people living with them. Multiple myeloma and...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What is the connection between leukemia and uric acid?

People with leukemia may have high levels of uric acid. If large numbers of cancer cells die rapidly, they release significant amounts of uric acid into the bloodstream, which the kidneys are unable to eliminate quickly enough. Treatment for leukemia, such as chemotherapy, or certain leukemias with tumors that have...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

'Magic bullet' found in fight against leukemia

Researchers have made a huge leap forward in finding a targeted therapy for acute myeloid leukemia. The innovative 'magic bullet' technique uses specific antibody-targeting technology that would reduce the need for current treatments that can be arduous, invasive and require long hospital admissions. Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) generally affects older...
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Antibody Breakthrough in Mice Could Lead to a Vaccine For Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common cause of dementia, impacting roughly 44 million people worldwide. In some nations, those numbers could triple in the next fifty years, and scientists are desperately trying to find ways to protect our aging populations. Now, a novel method for treatment has been shown to successfully immunize mice against animal models of AD. We still don't know if the approach can be used to vaccinate humans against the disease, but the results look promising compared to other attempts. The authors are now calling for commercial partners to help them take the research further. "While the science is currently...
SCIENCE
MedPage Today

Year in Review: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Studies on chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) over the past year have demonstrated that Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor-based combinations improve prognosis, and second-generation BTK inhibitors are more tolerable. In the randomized GLOW trial of older patients with newly diagnosed CLL, presented in June at the European Hematology Association (EHA) virtual...
CANCER
aao.org

Acute Retinal Ischemia: Time for Action!

In this interview from AAO 2021, Dr. Valérie Biousse discusses essential points from her 2021 William F. Hoyt Lecture on the management of acute retinal ischemia. Urgent diagnosis of transient visual obscuration or monocular vision loss (TMVL) is essential for any patient who presents with symptoms suggestive of a retinal artery occlusion. Treatment of acute retinal ischemia with intravenous tissue plasminogen activator (IV tPA) is similarly urgent—within 4.5 hours of symptom offset, the same parameters for cerebral stroke. These patients should be referred immediately for potential stroke, says Dr. Biousse, so she recommends that ophthalmologists always have at their disposal the whereabouts and contact information for the nearest certified stroke center.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Empagliflozin a Winner in Challenging Arena of Stabilized Acute HF

The SGLT2 inhibitors, relative newcomers among first-line agents for chronic heart failure (HF), could well attain the same go-to status in patients hospitalized with acute HF if the EMPULSE trial has anything to say about it. Of the study's 530 such patients, those started on daily empagliflozin (Jardiance) soon after...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Neurologists' group issues guidance on controversial Alzheimer's drug

Neurologists must make sure Alzheimer's patients and their families understand that the controversial drug aducanumab does not restore mental function, the American Academy of Neurology said in new position statement that includes ethical guidelines. "Aducanumab is not a cure for Alzheimer's disease, yet since it has been approved by the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

LDL-cholesterol trajectories and statin treatment in Finnish type 2 diabetes patients: a growth mixture model

We aimed to identify distinct longitudinal trends of LDL-cholesterol (LDL-C) levels and investigate these trajectories' association with statin treatment. This retrospective cohort study used electronic health records from 8592 type 2 diabetes patients in North Karelia, Finland, comprising all primary and specialised care visits 2011"’2017. We compared LDL-C trajectory groups assessing LDL-C treatment target achievement and changes in statin treatment intensity. Using a growth mixture model, we identified four LDL-C trajectory groups. The majority (85.9%) had "moderate-stable" LDL-C levels around 2.3Â mmol/L. The second-largest group (7.7%) consisted of predominantly untreated patients with alarmingly "high-stable" LDL-C levels around 3.9Â mmol/L. The "decreasing" group (3.8%) was characterised by large improvements in initially very high LDL-C levels, along with the highest statin treatment intensification rates, while among patients with "increasing" LDL-C (2.5%), statin treatment declined drastically. In all the trajectory groups, women had significantly higher average LDL-C levels and received less frequent any statin treatment and high-intensity treatment than men. Overall, 41.9% of patients had no statin prescribed at the end of follow-up. Efforts to control LDL-C should be increased-especially in patients with continuously elevated levels-by initiating and intensifying statin treatment earlier and re-initiating the treatment after discontinuation if possible.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Vitamin D shuts down T cell-mediated inflammation

The importance of maintaining a balance between inflammatory responses necessary for pathogen clearance and their timely resolution to prevent tissue damage is clearly exemplified by patients with severe COVID-19, who develop life-threatening hyper-inflammation characterized by high levels of complement activation. Complement itself has been shown to drive both the differentiation of interferon-Î³ (IFNÎ³)-producing T helper 1 (TH1) cells as well as the eventual shutdown of their pro-inflammatory features through IL-10 expression. This study by Chauss et al. links the complement-mediated retraction of TH1 cell responses to vitamin D receptor (VDR) signalling, which provides a possible mechanistic explanation for the epidemiological associations between vitamin D deficiency and adverse outcomes in COVID-19 and potentially other infectious diseases.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy