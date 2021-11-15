Acute myeloid leukemia and the central nervous system

The treatment of older patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) depends on their fitness. Fit patients receive an induction chemotherapy similar to that of younger patients to achieve complete remission (CR). In patients <60, post-remission treatment is based on repeated courses of intermediate- to high-dose cytarabine with or without allogeneic stem cell transplantation (SCT) according to relapse risk. For patients over 60, there is no consensus about such a strategy, and ELN recommendations suggest intermediate-dose cytarabine (IDAC) for 2"“3 cycles in favorable-risk genetics, i.e., 20% of patients. For the remaining 80%, the value of intermediate dose compared to lower-dose cytarabine has not been demonstrated to date, so there is no recommendation in this setting. Nevertheless, IDAC is routinely used, especially in patients selected for allogeneic SCT or as a standard comparator in clinical trials [1]. The IDAC regimen has been adapted to find a compromise between efficacy and toxicity from the results of the Cancer and Leukemia Group B (CALGB) phase 3 trial [2]. Various trials or retrospective studies compared intensive and nonintensive post-remission schedules but none with classical single agent IDAC consolidation [3,4,5,6,7]. In this bi-center retrospective study, we compared the efficacy, safety, and health care resource consumption of two post-remission schedules: IDAC as single agent versus standard-dose cytarabine and single-dose anthracycline (SDAC-IDA) in a large real-world cohort of AML patients.

