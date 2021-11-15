ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Woman Writes Hilariously Honest Adoption Post For Her Wild Foster Dog | The Dodo Adopt Me!

Eastern Arizona Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHank the foster dog is quite a wild character! So, his foster mom decided to make his adoption post just as goofy and hilarious as he is — watch the weird thing he does...

www.eacourier.com

Comments / 0

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Momma Dog Has Her Babies In A Tiny Hole In The Ground | The Dodo Foster Diaries

Dog who had her puppies in a hole in the ground is such a good mom — watch how protective she is over her new human siblings ❤️. Special thanks to Riley for fostering Bennie and her babies, you can follow more of her work on TikTok: https://thedo.do/rileysfosters and Instagram: https://thedo.do/rileyhasfosters. To learn more about Mutt Scouts and their work, you can check them out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/muttscouts.
PETS
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week- Mumsy

Cute as a button and as sweet as they come – this gal is going to make someone really happy! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Mumsy, a 2 years old Chihuahua mix from Madison, Wisconsin. She is spayed, housetrained, crate trained, and up to date on her vaccines. Mumsy is a kind-hearted dog that gets along with everybody – she does well with other dogs, cats, and children.
PETS
Eastern Arizona Courier

Pittie Lost For Over A Year Reunites With His Dad | The Dodo

Pittie flies across the country after being rescued to reunite with his long-lost dad 💗. Get updates on Kodak on Facebook: https://thedo.do/maxmaxwell. Keep up with Julian and the rest of the Pet Rescue Pilots team on Instagram: https://thedo.do/pilotjulianj and https://thedo.do/petrescuepilots. Special thanks to the ASPCA for helping Kodak get back to his family, you can support their work here: thedo.do/aspca.
PETS
Gamezebo

Doglife: Bitlife Dogs Adoption Guide – How to Get Adopted

Because of the random nature of the lives in Doglife: Bitlife Dogs, sometimes you’re going to find yourself without an owner. If you’re in the pet store, that’s not too much of a problem – someone will buy you eventually. If you’re on the streets or in the pound, it can shorten your life dramatically.
PETS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Buddy the Dog ready for adoption

TUNICA, Miss. — Buddy the Dog is ready to be adopted months after intentionally being set on fire by a child in Tate County, Mississippi, according to the Tunica Humane Society. “It is our heart’s desire to have Buddy in a loving home by Christmas,” they said. The Tunica Humane...
TUNICA, MS
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Preparing to Adopt a Rescue Dog

You visited an animal shelter and fell in love with a cute puppy. You’re ready to bring him home, but before you do, there are a few things you should keep in mind to help your new pet adjust to his forever home. First Week With Your New Puppy. You...
PETS
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
Essence

Photos Of Late Rapper Young Dolph And Longtime Love Mia Jaye From Their Nearly 10 Years Together

The couple shared two beautiful kids and based on photos of them together, a lot of love. On Nov. 17, rapper Young Dolph, known for his feature work, like the OT Genasis hit “Cut It,” as well as his own Billboard dominating albums, was shot and killed in his native Memphis while stopping by a bakery he frequented. The news was a shock to music fans, who flocked to stream his music. Many also flocked to the page of his longtime partner, Mia Jaye, to post words of encouragement and send their condolences. The fact that Jaye, who spoke out against senseless violence within the community that kills Black men, lost her love to gun violence left many wanting to offer her support.
RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

Isabel Roloff Gives Birth To 1st Child? Fans Think So

Jacob and Isabel Roloff are nearing their first baby’s due date, and fans wonder if the baby is already here! In July, the pair announced her pregnancy on Instagram, and Little People, Big World fans are very happy for them. Their first baby is a boy. Isabel has hinted that they have chosen a special name for him.
CELEBRITIES
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut Scam Suspect Enjoys the Finer Things in Life, But Lawyer Says He’s Dead

It's the first thing we all do when we hear of something scandalous in our backyard -- check Facebook. It may not be a great sign for our society but it's true, and it's exactly what I did when I heard a CT woman had been swindled by a man whose attorney claims he's dead. When I searched "Johnny Masesa Facebook," the first result for Masesa was a memorial Facebook or "Legacy" page.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Spark Split Speculation As She Steps Out Without Engagement Ring

Did another Bachelor Nation relationship just bite the dust? Fans are speculating that Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and fiancé Zac Clark‘s engagement could be over after eagle-eyed viewers noticed that she’d stopped wearing her stunning diamond ring from him during the last two “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcasts. Following that, she also told fans that she needs to “trust the process” in a cryptic November 15 tweet, which was the last time she posted on the social media outlet.
CELEBRITIES
womenworking.com

A Man Found a Baby in the NYC Subway — Now That Boy Is His Son

More than twenty-one years ago, social worker Danny Stewart’s life changed forever after a chance encounter at a New York City subway station. At 8pm on August 28th, 2000, Stewart boarded a southbound train to meet his boyfriend, writer and graphic designer Pete Mercurio. After stepping off the subway at the 14th Street Station, he noticed a small bundle lying on the ground against the wall — a sweatshirt with two tiny legs sticking out. At first, he thought a little girl had left her doll behind. Then he took a quick glance back and saw the legs move.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

