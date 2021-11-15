ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers fan apparently brushes off a hit-and-run to complain about Ben Simmons on sports radio

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UsiK0_0cxYgpdp00

Philadelphia, for better or worse, is one of those sports cities where nobody is going to question the passion of its fanbase. If a Philly team is winning, the city is jumping with excitement. If a team is struggling, they’re absolutely miserable. And Philly fans have no problem voicing their frustrations at specific players.

That’s why a recent call into Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team on WIP radio in Philadelphia might be the most Philly Sports thing we’ve seen (or heard) since the “Unlike Agholor” video from 2019.

This caller, James, had the Ben Simmons saga weighing so heavily on his mind that he brushed off an apparent hit-and-run because Ben Simmons bothered him more!

The hosts were stunned when James said “not bad” and insisted on complaining about Simmons instead of writing down a license plate number.

When asked why he still wanted to complain about Simmons after getting his car hit, James said:

“He annoys me more than someone hitting me with their car and driving off.”

Amazing.

Simmons, who demanded a trade and begrudgingly reported to training camp to avoid fines (before getting kicked out), has not played for the Sixers this season. The situation appears to be bothering Philly sports fans more than any of us could understand.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Ben Simmons’s $5 Million Philadelphia Mansion Has a Whole Room Just for Video Games

Ben Simmons may be leaving Philly for good this time. The guard’s tumultuous relationship with his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, seems to have reached a tipping point. Simmons has reportedly requested to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. It’s a decision that comes on the heels of a lot of back and forth—the athlete has missed four preseason games this year as well as team practices, resulting in $1.4 million in fines. But the strongest piece of evidence that he’s ready to jump ship? He’s just listed his home in the City of Brotherly Love...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons’ latest move to avoid being fined by Sixers

The Ben Simmons saga continues to roll on with the Sixers and there’s still no timetable for a potential return. He was recently fined again for his absence from the team after refusing to participate in shootaround as he tries to get his mental health right. However, Simmons has taken...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelo Cataldi
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
James
Person
Jason Barrett
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons the Sixers are thriving without Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers were all over the news in the offseason of the issues surrounding the Ben Simmons saga. Everyone was wondering if it would affect their play on the court whether Simmons eventually decides to suit up or just sit down for 82 games. In their first nine games of the season, the Sixers are sporting a 7-2 record highlighted by impressive victories over the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Radio#Sixers#Brushes#The Morning Team#Philly Sports#Sportsradiowip#Russheltman11
phl17.com

Sixers fined Ben Simmons $360K for missing Thursday’s game

Ben Simmons was fined $360K for missing Thursday’s game, per ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski. Sixers will continue fining him until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health recovery. ESPN reported on Wednesday Simmons was willing to use Sixers team doctors for his back stiffness but decline to speak with...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Sixers: Tyrese Maxey’s play changes a Ben Simmons trade

The Philadelphia 76ers have been rather impressive without the presence of Ben Simmons on the court this season and Tyrese Maxey has been a big reason why. The Sixers are 8-5 despite Simmons’ drama and injuries/COVID issues. Maxey has stepped up in a big way with the All-Star defender sidelined....
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ Ben Simmons potentially causing new scandal for D1 NCAA team

Ben Simmons has been the center of controversy for the past several months. Now the Philadelphia 76ers star’s influence might be stretching beyond the confines of the NBA. Philadelphia-based reporter Howard Eskin revealed that Ben Simmons may become the subject of a violation against NCAA Division I basketball team St. Joseph’s.
NBA
FanSided

Sixers are handling the Ben Simmons situation perfectly

It may not look pretty, but GM Daryl Morey is offering a masterclass in how to manage a crisis. The Sixers could easily have made knee-jerk reactions throughout the Ben Simmons saga that would have taken the quagmire from bad to worse. Instead, Morey took the big picture view and...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Sixers Resume Fining Ben Simmons For Uncooperative Attitude

Ben Simmons has been out of the Philadelphia 76ers lineup as he deals with mental health issues. At first, the Sixers were exercising patience with Simmons as they want him to remain on the team for the long term. Even Simmons seemed committed to coming back as soon as his issues were taken care of. His teammates were supportive in the media, and it seemed like everything would sort itself out.
NBA
NBC Philadelphia

Sixers Resume Fines for Ben Simmons, Place Future Salary in Escrow

East-leading Sixers resume fining Simmons originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers and Ben Simmons are evidently still not on the same page. The team has resumed fining Simmons and plans to continue doing so until the 25-year-old “cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy