Update on Fairview and Calle Real Traffic Signal - Plan Alternate Route. The City of Goleta is requesting the public continue to avoid the Fairview Avenue and Calle Real intersection due to a traffic signal that is not functioning and in need of repair. The intersection is currently operating with a 4-way stop until repairs are completed. It is unknown how long it will take to resolve the issue but please plan on choosing alternate routes if possible until further notice. We will update you as soon as the traffic signal is up and running again.

GOLETA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO