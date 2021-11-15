ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Livingston Street Capital surpasses $150 million investment in Texas with acquisition of Class A active adult community in Carrollton

By News
yieldpro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn affiliate of Livingston Street Capital, a boutique private equity firm focused on commercial real estate investments throughout the U.S., has acquired Atlas Point at Prestonwood, a 183-unit Active Adult (55+) multifamily community in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area of Texas. This asset brings Livingston’s overall investment in the...

yieldpro.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Five takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill

House Democrats on Friday approved the multitrillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Livingston, TX
State
Texas State
City
Carrollton, TX
Livingston, TX
Real Estate
Carrollton, TX
Real Estate
Livingston, TX
Business
Carrollton, TX
Business
CNN

Here's what legal experts say helped acquit Kyle Rittenhouse

(CNN) — After more than 25 hours of deliberations, a 12-person jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all five charges he faced after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, now...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Fitness#Livingston Street Capital#Atlas Point At#Active Adult#Founder#The Dallas Fort Worth
The Associated Press

‘Orgy of violence’: Dutch police open fire on rioters

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police opened fire on protesters in rioting that erupted in downtown Rotterdam around a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions late Friday night. The Dutch city’s mayor called it “an orgy of violence.”. Police said that two rioters were hospitalized after being hit by bullets and investigations...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy