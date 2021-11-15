Livingston Street Capital surpasses $150 million investment in Texas with acquisition of Class A active adult community in Carrollton
An affiliate of Livingston Street Capital, a boutique private equity firm focused on commercial real estate investments throughout the U.S., has acquired Atlas Point at Prestonwood, a 183-unit Active Adult (55+) multifamily community in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area of Texas. This asset brings Livingston's overall investment in the...
