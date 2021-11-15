ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Momoland's JooE reveals her transformed beauty

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMomoland's JooE displayed her transformed visuals and garnered attention from netizens. On November 11, JooE posted a photo through her Instagram story. In the photo, JooE was fashioning a...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
energy941.com

Adele Reveals Which Of Her Famous Neighbors She’s Friends With

Adele reveals she’s neighbors with Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawerence in her upcoming Rolling Stone cover story. The singer, who lives in Los Angeles, says she avoided celebrities. “They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, ‘Well,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Ruth Langsford reveals hilarious hair transformation - WATCH

Ruth Langsford's hair always looks flawless, whether she is wearing it in her signature sleek look or her new curly 'do. However, the Loose Women star showed off a rather different style on Thursday in a hilarious video that she shared to her Instagram Story, and it's safe to say that she had us in stitches.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denim Jeans#Doll#Blond Hair
allkpop.com

Sohee wears a chic black dress and looks as gorgeous as ever

Sohee radiated her perfect and chic beauty and mesmerized her fans. On November 16, Sohee posted photos of her daily life on her Instagram and updated her fans. In the photo, Sohee is seen fashioning a chic black dress looking like a doll with her gorgeous visuals. Sohee showed off her stylish charms and garnered much love from her fans.
WORLD
allkpop.com

Fu Yaning reveals her "diss" on Mnet's Girls Planet 999 was scripted

Fu Yaning, the former trainee on Mnet's Girls Planet 999, revealed in a recent interview that her "diss" on the show was entirely scripted. Back on July 30th, Mnet revealed a preview clip for the August 6th episode of 'Girls Planet 999', which showed a contestant Fu Yaning was suddenly asked to "say a word" to CLC's Yujin, a veteran K-Pop idol contestant participating in the show. Fu Yaning then went on to diss Yujin right in front of her face as she went to rap, "We go up! But you don't."
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
imdb.com

Paris Hilton's Stylist Reveals How to Get Her Wedding Day Hair

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. There is a really good chance we may never get over Paris Hilton's wedding look. From her breathtaking Oscar de La Renta dress to the sentimental venue, the reality TV star's wedding is what Pinterest wedding board dreams are made of. But, can we just talk about her elegant updo for a hot minute? Luckily, Paris' hair stylist Eduardo Ponce gave E! an exclusive step-by-step product breakdown on how he got the Paris in Love star's...
HAIR CARE
allkpop.com

AOA's Seolhyun garners attention with her unchanging beauty since childhood

Seolhyun recently uploaded photos from her childhood and gained attention for her unchanged beauty. The AOA member posted a series of photos on her Instagram on November 16 with the caption, "When I was young." Various childhood pictures of Seolhyun showed off different facial expressions that are charming. Many fans...
WORLD
allkpop.com

Netizens are already falling in love with Liz from the newly debuting girl group IVE

On November 18, IVE's Liz was featured in the latest 'Show What I Have' teaser video introducing the member. The Starship Entertainment girl group's debut single album 'ELEVEN' drops on December 1 KST, and ahead of their debut, the girl group has been dropping introductory videos in which the members personally share about themselves.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

SF9 reveal 'recollect' film teasers for 'Rumination' feat. Dawon, Rowoon & Hwiyoung

SF9 have revealed their latest 'recollect' film teasers for 'Rumination'. The teaser films featuring Dawon, Rowoon, and Hwiyoung followChani, Taeyang, and Jaeyoon's films, and each includes a preview of the group's upcoming title song "Trauma". SF9's tenth mini album 'Rumination' drops on November 22 KST. Check out SF9's film teasers...
MOVIES
allkpop.com

"Junmyeon" trends worldwide after EXO Suho's Instagram update

EXO's leader Suho updated his Instagram story with a photo in which he was standing in the seashore, and he wrote the fandom name "EXO-L" above the sun. After this update, fans got so emotional, for it's been ages since his last update, and they shared their happiness on social media platforms. As a result, Suho's real name, "Junmyeon," trended worldwide on Twitter at #7.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Netizens wonder why Henry is not included in the new poster for MBC's 'I Live Alone'

On November 17, MBC's popular variety show 'I Live Alone' released a new poster on their official Instagram. Along with the new poster, they wrote, "Friday night is !!. 6 people, 6 colors. New poster for 'I Live Alone' officially revealed." Here, the six regular cast members Jun Hyun Moo, Kian84, Sung Hoon, Park Na Rae, Hwa Sa, and SHINee's Key were seen smiling together wearing their comfortable pajamas.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore stuns in au-natural bedroom selfie inside stylish home

Drew Barrymore invited fans inside her home in her latest social media post – and she looked stunning!. The award-winning actress took to Instagram at the start of the week to share a selfie from her bed. The mom-of-two was pictured reading Seth Rogen's Yearbook from under the covers, looking...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy